Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Moderna, Netflix, Boeing, Apple Or Tesla?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Moderna, Netflix, Boeing, Apple and Tesla.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) announced Monday that it has reached a supply agreement with the Philippines for 7 million additional doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine.

The Philippines has now secured 20 million doses of COVID-19 Vaccine from the company.

"We appreciate the continued confidence demonstrated by the government of the Philippines through this new agreement, as well as the support of the private sector, resulting in 20 million doses secured for the country," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement.

"This agreement supports the ongoing efforts in the Philippines to secure access to a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and reflects Moderna's continued commitment to expanding access to its vaccine around the world."

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares were trading higher after Argus Research upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a price target of $650.

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) has entered a new two-year revolving credit facility agreement for $5.28 billion with a group of banks, according to a regulatory filing Monday. The U.S. planemaker said its latest credit agreement … Read More

Certain buyers of MacBooks made by Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) between 2015 and 2019 that were equipped with so-called “butterfly keyboards” will be able to continue their lawsuit against the tech giant, which has been given class-action status … Read More

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) could get the pricing of its rumored Model 2 vehicle down to $25,000 by downgrading costs associated with batteries, exterior trim and the interiors of the vehicle, according to analysts at Sinolink Securities … Read More