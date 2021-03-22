 Skip to main content

Will Apple's iPhone 13 Launch In September? This Analyst Thinks So
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2021 10:31am   Comments
After the delay of the iPhone 12 debut in 2020, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is possibly on track this year with its customary September launch schedule for the iPhone 13.

The Apple Analyst: Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives has an Outperform rating and an $175 price target on Apple.

The Apple Thesis: The iPhone 13 is scheduled to be launched in the third week of September, although continued model tweaks could result in a delay of one or two weeks, Ives said in a note.

Reads on iPhone 13, the analyst said, showed the "iPhone supercycle party continues." Initial Asia supply chain builds for iPhone 13 are currently in the 100-million-unit range. This compares favorably to the initial iPhone 12 reads of 80 million units, he added.

The analyst expects 25 million to 30 million iPhone builds for the September quarter, and an incremental 70 million to 75 million builds for the December quarter.

"While this number will clearly move around over the coming months, we believe this speaks to an increased confidence with Cook & Co. that this 5G driven product cycle will extend well into 2022 and should also benefit from a post-vaccine consumer 'reopening environment'," Ives wrote in the note.

Ives reiterated his earlier view that the iPhone 13 will likely have a one terabyte storage option, double that of the highest Pro storage capacity currently available. It will also include a number of enhancements with Lidar across all models.

AAPL Price Action: As of Monday morning, Apple shares were trading at 1.59% to $121.90.

(Photo by Tron Le on Unsplash)

Posted-In: Daniel Ives iPhone Wedbush

