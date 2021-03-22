Here Are Five Stocks Top Analysts Are Heavily Bullish On, Heading Into April

Despite inflation fears as the economy reopens after a wider COVID-19 vaccination rollout, there are stocks that analysts are highly bullish on. Here’s a list of best-performing Wall Street analysts’ top five stocks with “Buy” ratings, as compiled by TipRanks.

Amazon Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN): Baird analyst Colin Sebastian has reiterated a “Buy” rating and has a $4,000 price target in addition to a “Fresh Pick” status on the e-commerce giant. Colin has support from 30 other top analysts who have a “Buy” rating as well, as per TipRanks.

Sebastian noted that investors could be missing "one of the most compelling subscription/quasi-subscription models within the Internet and Technology sectors,” adding that 75% of Amazon’s revenue is recurring even as it keeps adding new subscribers effectively.

Baird sees Amazon as "significantly undervalued" and can see it headed to $5,000 per share in the medium-term.

With a 75% success rate and 34.8% average return per rating, Sebastian is ranked 28 out of over 7,000 analysts tracked by TipRanks.

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT): Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a “Buy” rating and a $300 price target on the stock as he sees cloud growth momentum building up for the company. The rest of the Wall Street analysts are bullish as well with a total of 23 “Buy” ratings on the stock.