 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

3 Reasons Alphabet Stock Is Underperforming, Yet Resilient

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2021 2:00pm   Comments
Share:
3 Reasons Alphabet Stock Is Underperforming, Yet Resilient

Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) plans to invest $7 billion in offices and data centers in 19 states this year represents revenue growth optimism, according to BofA Securities.

The Alphabet Analyst: Justin Post maintained a Buy rating for Alphabet, while keeping the price target unchanged at $2,440.

The Alphabet Thesis: The company’s latest investment plan is estimated to result in net headcount additions of 26,000 and $28 billion in capital expenditure in 2021, Post said in the note.

The analyst mentioned three reasons for the stock’s recent underperformance:

  • The addition of more cyclical stocks in investor portfolios. This trend could continue “as GDP growth accelerates in 2021 and interest rate fears rise,” Post noted. He added, however, that Google continued to be well-positioned for revenue growth, “while many large-cap Internet company revenues are decelerating.”
  • Management’s comments on increasing their investment spend and possible margin contraction by 2022. “Investors will need to learn to live with some y/y margin pressure, but hopefully see the benefit of a double-digit top line growth opportunity,” the analyst wrote.
  • Continued negative regulatory commentary from the U.S. and EU. “We think a break-up of Google, as reported in the media, would be a value creating event,” he said.

GOOGL Price Action: Shares of Alphabet are up 0.63% to $2,034.17 at the time of publication Friday.

GOOG Price Action: Shares of Alphabet are up 0.78% at $2.052.05 at the time of publication Friday.

(Photo: C. Zerwinski Via Unsplash)

Latest Ratings for GOOGL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2021Loop CapitalUpgradesHoldBuy
Feb 2021Pivotal ResearchMaintainsBuy
Feb 2021JefferiesMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for GOOGL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

Apple Warns App Makers: Don't Even Think About Unauthorized Tracking
After Months Of Bitter Fighting, Zuckerberg Now Sees Facebook Benefiting From Apple's Privacy Rule Changes
Survey: 42% Of Americans Think YouTube Shorts Will Be Threat To TikTok And Instagram Reels
SecurityScorecard Close To Unicorn Status Based On $180M Latest Financing Round
Nokia Announces Partnership With AT&T For 5G Technology
Google's Chrome Browser Cookie Blocking Triggers Antitrust Probe: Reuters
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA Securities Justin PostAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
STZOTR GlobalUpgrades
CAGDFScotiaBankDowngrades22.0
FRRPFTD SecuritiesDowngrades11.0
RAVNLake StreetInitiates Coverage On50.0
EPACCJS SecuritiesInitiates Coverage On32.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com