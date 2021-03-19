Analyst Makes Bull Case For Square Based On Music Potential
Guggenheim analyst Jeff Cantwell is bullish on Square Inc’s (NASDAQ: SQ) purchase of Jay-Z’s Tidal, Barron’s reported Thursday.
What Happened: “We like Square’s deal for Tidal,” wrote Cantwell in a note, as reported by Barron’s.
“We believe adding Tidal can be significant for Square, given clear synergies between the two companies.”
Cantwell upped his price target for Square to $290 from $288 and reiterated a Buy rating on the stock of the Jack Dorsey-led company.
Why It Matters: Square purchased majority ownership in Tidal, a global music and entertainment platform, for $297 million in a cash-and-stock deal.
Cantwell expects Tidal to ultimately bump up Square’s annual incremental revenue by $110 million by the way of the payments app getting exposed to the music and entertainment business, as per Barron’s.
The analyst reportedly sees a possibility of Square becoming a platform for payments for music lessons and other associated revenue sources related to the entertainment industry.
Tidal co-owners include artists such as Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Madonna. The 169 million-strong Instagram following of Beyoncé could unleash a “hallo effect,” noted Barron’s.
Square’s purchase of Tidal could also help popularise Blockchain, the underlying technology that powers Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).
BTC traded 1.73% lower at $58,000.69 at press time.
Price Action: Square shares closed 9% lower at $224.30 on Thursday and rose 1.09% in the after-hours session to $226.75.
Latest Ratings for SQ
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2021
|Redburn
|Initiates Coverage On
|Sell
|Feb 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Feb 2021
|Guggenheim
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for SQ
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
