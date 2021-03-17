 Skip to main content

A Bullish Disney Analyst On What COVID-19 Vaccines Mean For The House Of Mouse

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2021 4:35pm   Comments
Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is poised to benefit from continued strong growth in direct-to-consumer streaming and a recovery in travel due to the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, according to Tigress Financial Partners.

The Walt Disney Analyst: Ivan Feinseth reiterated a Buy rating for Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney Thesis: Disney+ reached 100 million subscribers in merely 15 months after its launch, Feinseth said in the note.

“While DTC streaming was a powerful force for DIS against the COVID-19 pandemic headwind, a vaccine-driven recovery in travel will now be a tailwind for the stock as parks begin to reopen even at initially limited capacity,” the analyst said. 

“DIS recently reported significantly better-than-expected Q1 results, and the strong momentum should continue to accelerate as we enter the spring with a recovery in travel and theme park attendance,” the analyst said. 

See Also: Disney CEO On Disneyland's April 30 Reopening: 'No Shortage Of Demand'

“While DIS has currently suspended its dividend and share repurchases to conserve liquidity during the pandemic, once business trends return to normal, DIS will continue its history of dividend increases and share repurchases,” Feinseth said. “We believe that significant upside exists from current levels and continue to recommend purchase.”

DIS Price Action: Shares of Walt Disney gained 0.51% Wednesday, closing at $195.24. 

Latest Ratings for DIS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2021CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Feb 2021Argus ResearchMaintainsBuy
Feb 2021UBSMaintainsBuy

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Coronavirus Covid-19 Disney+ Ivan Feinseth streamingAnalyst Color Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CHEKDawson JamesDowngrades2.0
IMTXSVB LeerinkMaintains26.0
VSTGuggenheimDowngrades
CRWDBairdMaintains235.0
NKECowen & Co.Maintains173.0
