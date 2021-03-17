 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Virgin Galactic Could Capture 50% Of Space Tourism, Says Bullish Truist Securities

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2021 10:31am   Comments
Share:
Virgin Galactic Could Capture 50% Of Space Tourism, Says Bullish Truist Securities

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) seems well-positioned to gain market share in the emerging commercial space tourism industry, according to Truist Securities.

The Virgin Galactic Analyst: Michael Ciarmoli initiated coverage of Virgin Galactic with a Buy rating and $50 price target. 

The Virgin Galactic Takeaways: Commercial space tourism could become a “multi-industry disrupter” and reshape the traditional aerospace and defense investment landscape, Ciarmoli said in the Tuesday initiation note.

Virgin Galactic is among the first market entrants in the space and has “proprietary technology, vertically integrated operations, and plans for a consumer-oriented experience leveraging the Virgin brand,” the analyst said. 

“We see several near-term catalysts for the shares as the company demonstrates its capabilities through a series of testing activities planned during 2021, and believe that once commercial operations commence (likely in our view in early 2022), demand will significantly exceed supply, providing the company with pricing leverage and enabling margin accretion as the company scales its operations,” he said. 

“Ultimately we believe by 2030 SPCE can capture at least 50% of the global space tourism TAM by 2030.” 

SPCE Price Action: Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings were down 0.86% at $32.23 at last check Wednesday. 

Photo courtesy of Virgin Galactic. 

Latest Ratings for SPCE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2021Truist SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Mar 2021Truist SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Mar 2021B of A SecuritiesMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for SPCE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPCE)

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Virgin Galactic, Lyft, CrowdStrike Or Lululemon?
10 SPACs Owned By Cathie Wood's Ark Funds
What's Moving The Market Tuesday?
SPACs Are Booming But Balanced, Exposure Is Still Recommended
What You Need To Know In Options This Week: Tesla, Virgin Galactic, DocuSign, AMC, Oracle, JD And More
'SPACs Attack' Weekly Recap: Looking Back On 9 Deal Announcements, Rumors And Headline News
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Michael Ciarmoli Space TravelAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Travel Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CRWDBairdMaintains235.0
NKECowen & Co.Maintains173.0
CVXEvercore ISI GroupMaintains130.0
CRWDDA DavidsonMaintains250.0
WDAYCanaccord GenuityMaintains300.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com