 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

I-Mab Poised To Capitalize On Growing Oncology Sector, Needham Says In Bullish Initiation
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2021 10:53am   Comments
Share:
I-Mab Poised To Capitalize On Growing Oncology Sector, Needham Says In Bullish Initiation

Shares of the U.S.-listed Chinese immuno-oncology company I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) offer strong upside potential, according to a Needham analyst. 

The I-Mab Analyst: Chad Messer initiated coverage of I-Mab shares with a Buy rating and $75 price target.

The I-Mab Takeaways: I-Mab has an extensive pipeline of innovative assets, including several assets in clinical trials in the U.S. as well as in China, Messer said in a Monday note.

The company has struck four out-licensing partnerships worth up to $3 billion, the analyst said. 

I-Mab has also expanded its Chinese business by in-licensing Chinese rights to late-stage assets from biopharma companies such as Ferring, MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) and MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX), he said. 

Related Link: The Week Ahead In Biotech (March 14-20): Update On Fibrogen-AstraZeneca's Anemia Drug, Earnings and Presentations

I-Mab's lead asset lemzoparlimab, which targets CD47, differentiates itself from other CD47 antibodies by having minimal interaction with RBCs, Messer said.

It is being evaluated in Phase 1 studies as a single agent as well as combo therapy option, the analyst said. 

I-Mab's in-licensed asset Felzartamab could mark I-Mab's entry into commercialization in China as early as this year, he said. 

"We believe its deep pipeline of proprietary IO assets will allow I-Mab to capitalize on an important, growing sector of oncology." 

The company's unique go-to-market strategy in China will likely turn it into a fully integrated Chinese pharmaceutical company with global development expertise, in Needham's view. 

IMAB Price Action: At last check, the stock was adding 0.44% to $55.25. 

Related Link: Roche Boosts Diagnostics Portfolio With $1.8B Bet On COVID-19 Test Manufacturer GenMark

Latest Ratings for IMAB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2021NeedhamInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Mar 2021H.C. WainwrightMaintainsBuy
Feb 2021Piper SandlerInitiates Coverage OnOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for IMAB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IMAB)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roxadustat Delay For FibroGen, AstraZeneca, Decision Day For KemPharm, NanoViricides Jumps On COVID-19 Drug Data
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 25, 2021
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis COVID-19 Drug Readout, Merck And Roche Earnings, 3 IPOs
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Vertex, Pfizer Earnings, Tiziana COVID-19 Vaccine Data, Decision Day For Mallinckrodt's Burn Treatment
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Misses, J&J Beats In Big Pharma Earnings, Vaccine Developer CureVac Taps Equity Market
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Chad MesserAnalyst Color Biotech Price Target Initiation Small Cap Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CWBRAegis CapitalInitiates Coverage On6.0
TCBITruist SecuritiesMaintains95.0
HASTruist SecuritiesMaintains100.0
LLYTruist SecuritiesMaintains225.0
NFLXBenchmarkMaintains472.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com