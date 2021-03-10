Cantor Initiates Neutral Coverage On Village Farms International, Says Its Entry 'Into Other Segments Makes Sense'
Village Farms International (NASDAQ: VFF) shares gained 390% over the last 12 months, and year-to-date the stock is up 42.44%.
The Analyst: Cantor Fitzgerald’s Pablo Zuanic initiated coverage of Village Farms with a Neutral rating and a price target of $20.
The Thesis: Back in November, Village Farms completed its acquisition of Pure Sunfarms, which has a 3% share of the branded recreation market, as per its third-quarter data. “The company’s flower product has garnered a ~14% on-line share in ON, given its mix of high-potency, quality, and value,” Zuanic writes.
The company is trying to achieve the same in brick-and-mortar stores across other provinces, and with other products.
Zuanic added that thanks to Village’s low-costs and methodical approach, the company had 25% EBITDA margins for the cannabis unit, which is the best result in Canada and place the company among a small bunch of cannabis companies with positive EBITDA in the Canadian cannabis sector.
“If we assign zero value to the non-Canadian cannabis assets, we note that the stock trades well above the peer group, despite its small size,” Zuanic noted.
“There is nothing wrong with pursuing a value strategy, in our view; VFF has succeeded with pretty much a single brand and single format strategy so far,” the analyst said, adding it could be questioned if this is a “sustainable strategy.”
“In this sense, the entry into other segments makes sense, even though the company remains focused on the low end of the market.”
VFF Price Action: Village Farms shares were 3.33% down at $14.53 at the time of writing.
Latest Ratings for VFF
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2021
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
|Nov 2020
|Raymond James
|Upgrades
|Outperform
|Strong Buy
|May 2020
|Stifel
|Maintains
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for VFF
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Analyst Note On Village Farms Canadain cananbis stocksAnalyst Color Cannabis News Small Cap Markets Analyst Ratings