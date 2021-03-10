 Skip to main content

Highlights From BofA's Consumer Conference: Burlington Stores, Kohl's, Macy's Discuss Outlook
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2021 5:17pm   Comments
BofA Securities hosted multiple retail executives at its virtual Consumer Conference. Here's what executives from Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL), Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS), and Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) had to say, according to notes by BofA analyst Lorraine Hutchinson. 

Burlington Stores: Burlington has a path to expand its footprint beyond its long-term 2,000-store goal through smaller concepts in new markets.

Smaller stores can generate similar sales volumes to large stores but contribute superior margins.

Burlington has a multiyear plan to grow its merchandising organization faster than sales.

Kohl's: Kohl's expects to deliver margin expansion through 2023.

The company's goal of hitting a 36% gross margin is reasonable given inventory management, sourcing efficiency and other initiatives.

The recent Sephora partnership and Amazon return counter should help drive customer acquisition.

Kohl's is well-positioned to gain market share in the women's category.

Macy's: Online sales represented more than 40% of total sales in 2020.

Management is focused on retaining digital and young customers and turning them into loyal shoppers.

Macy's is demanding more upfront discounts on costs from vendors.

A $900-million cost reduction plan is permanent.

Asset sale gains will be a driver of income in 2021.

BURL, KSS, M Price Action: Shares of Burlington Stores lost 3.48% Wednesday, closing at $293.38. Kohl's shares were down 0.43% at $57.24. Macy's stock lost 0.91%, closing at $16.95. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BofA Securities Lorraine Hutchinson retail

