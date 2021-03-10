 Skip to main content

Why Apple's Stock Sell-Off Is A Golden Buying Opportunity
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2021 5:00pm   Comments
Why Apple's Stock Sell-Off Is A Golden Buying Opportunity

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares may have taken a beating in the recent tech sell-off, but an analyst at Wedbush analyst said his conviction in the stock has only increased.

The Apple Analyst: Daniel Ives has an Outperform rating and $175 price target for Apple shares, with the bull case price target at $225. Wedbush added the stock to its "Best Ideas" list. 

The Apple Thesis: After a stellar December quarter, when Apple managed to crush iPhone estimates, some cuts in the iPhone forecasts for fiscal year 2021 were discounted by the market, Ives said in a note.

This is reflected in the stock's sell-off over the last month, the analyst said. 

Related Link: Apple Plans To Invest $1.19B In German Chip Design Unit

Wedbush's Asia checks are markedly bullish, suggesting over 230 million units for 2021, he said.

The initial build forecast for the iPhone 13 indicates the supercycle will continue into fiscal year 2022, Ives said. 

"Geographically speaking, demand in China looks strong coming out of the Chinese New Year and remains a linchpin to our Apple bull thesis." 

The analyst also sees continued uptick in ASPs due to a higher mix of the iPhone Pro and Pro Max, with the Mini being significantly scaled down around production/demand globally.

With a $3-trillion valuation in sight for Cupertino, the recent sell-off in share creates a golden buying opportunity, according to Wedbush. 

AAPL Price Action: Apple shares lost 0.91% in Wednesday's session, closing at $119.98. 

Photo courtesy of Apple.

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2021WedbushMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2021RBC CapitalAssumesOutperform
Jan 2021DA DavidsonMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

