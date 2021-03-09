 Skip to main content

Tesla's February Sales Growth In China Shows 'Major Directional Swing,' Analyst Says
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2021 3:23pm   Comments
Tesla's February Sales Growth In China Shows 'Major Directional Swing,' Analyst Says

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has defied the odds and reported a month-over-over increase in deliveries for February, according to data released by the Chinese Passenger Car Association.

The Tesla Analyst: Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives has a Neutral rating and $950 price target for Tesla shares.

The Tesla Thesis: Tesla delivered 18,300 vehicles in China in February, representing an 18% increase from January and signaling a snapback in demand for Tesla in the key China region, Ives said in a note.

All three U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers reported last week with month-over-month declines in deliveries for February.

The month-over-month growth for Tesla is impressive, as it came despite the Lunar New Year holidays in China taking up a significant portion of February, the analyst said.

Related Link: Tesla Gets A Street High $1,200 Price Target: 'The Fireworks Aren't Over Yet'

The company is likely to hit an annual run rate of over 200,000 units in China in 2021, which remains a linchpin for achieving overall deliveries of 750,000-800,000 units for the year, he said.

From a unit perspective, Tesla's month-over-month deliveries growth — as opposed to declines reported by BYD Company Limited (OTC: BYDDF), Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE: NIO) and XPeng Inc – ADR (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) — signals a major directional swing in market share, Ives said.

Price cuts and the Model Y introduction are key to some of the changing market dynamics in China, the analyst said. 

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares were rallying by 19.53% to $672.94 at last check Tuesday. 

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2021New StreetUpgradesNeutralBuy
Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2021Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

