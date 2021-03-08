 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple's Long-Rumored Mixed Reality Headset To Launch In 2022: Analyst

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2021 4:47am   Comments
Share:
Apple's Long-Rumored Mixed Reality Headset To Launch In 2022: Analyst

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) plans to launch its long-rumored mixed reality headset in the middle of next year, followed by augmented reality glasses by 2025, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, MacRumors reported Sunday.

What Happened: In a research note, Kuo said that Apple’s MR/AR product roadmap includes three phases comprising of helmet type by 2022, glasses type by 2025, and contact lens type by 2030-2040.

The mixed reality headset will be equipped with Sony Corporation’s (NYSE: SNY) Micro-OLED displays and several optical modules for a “see-through AR experience”, while also being able to offer a VR experience, as per the analyst.

Kuo added he expects the mixed reality headset to be priced at around $1,000 in the U.S. The augmented reality glasses will focus on providing a ‘mobile + AR experience’ than the mixed reality headset.

Further, the analyst projects Apple will launch “contact lenses” at some point after 2030.

Why It Matters: It was reported in January that Apple’s virtual reality headset with the working name N301 is in a prototype stage, while the glasses dubbed N421 are at a nascent stage known as “architecture.” The VR headset is expected to compete against Facebook Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FB) Oculus and Sony’s PlayStation VR, among others.

The analyst’s views also assume significance as Apple has quietly been working on pushing into the virtual reality and augmented space for years. Apple confirmed its acquisition of a VR live-streaming startup called NextVR in May 2020 and followed it up with the acquisition of Spaces in August.

See Also: Apple Will Lose Top US Podcast Listenership Spot to Spotify This Year: eMarketer

NextVR provides sports and content for VR and AR headsets, including those made by its rivals. Spaces is a virtual reality startup that blends avatars into videoconferences.

Price Movement: Apple closed almost 1.1% higher on Friday at $121.42.

Read Next: Apple Discontinues the iMac Pro

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2021RBC CapitalAssumesOutperform
Jan 2021DA DavidsonMaintainsBuy
Jan 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + SNY)

Apple Discontinues The iMac Pro
US Blacklisted Xiaomi Citing Alleged Military Ties With China: WSJ
Broadcom Protected By Non-Cancellation Policy, Assures Genuine Chip Demand: Bloomberg
How Qualcomm's New Audio Chips Could Give Apple A Run For Its Money
No, Apple Still Won't Quite Let You Set A Default Music Service in iOS 14.5
Nasdaq-100 Falls Into Correction Territory As Losses Mount For Tesla, Zoom, Peloton
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Augmented Reality Ming-Chi Kuo mixed reality virtual realityAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NIUDaiwa CapitalInitiates Coverage On41.5
QMCONorthland Capital MarketsInitiates Coverage On12.0
IBKRJefferiesInitiates Coverage On89.0
MRETFTD SecuritiesDowngrades18.5
SWKSGoldman SachsDowngrades135.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com