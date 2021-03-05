 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Should Sell Its Bitcoin and Buy Back Shares To Create 'Positive Momentum,' Says Analyst
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 05, 2021 12:01am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Should Sell Its Bitcoin and Buy Back Shares To Create 'Positive Momentum,' Says Analyst

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) could create a “positive momentum” if its sold its Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) holdings and initiated a buyback of its stock, according to Gary Black, a private investor and former CEO of Aegon Asset Management.

What Happened: Black aired his views on social media Thursday in a series of tweets.

“Imagine the positive momentum [Tesla] would create if they announced the sale of their [Bitcoin] position, and authorized a [Tesla] stock buyback instead.” wrote Black.

The investor acknowledged that the prospect was “unlikely” but shareholders would support such a move.

According to Black, if you asked 100 institutional investors in the Elon Musk-led company if they would prefer to invest $1.5 billion of excess cash in BTC or in Tesla stock, 95/100 would choose the stock.

Why It Matters: Black isn’t the only analyst crying foul over Tesla’s investment in BTC. Last month, GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson said the automaker had “run out of viable internal uses” of its capital. 

“We see this as a sign of desperation from a CEO whose company is facing real competition for the first time ever,” wrote Johnson.

Tesla had purchased $1.5 billion worth of BTC in February, amid increased institutional support for the cryptocurrency.

Jack Dorsey-led Square Inc (NASDAQ: SQ) and Tesla combined have spent over $3 billion to buy 151,919 BTC. Those coins are worth almost $7.19 billion as of press time when BTC traded 6.99% lower at $47,347.62.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) meanwhile holds 90,531 BTC, purchased at an average price of $2.171 billion, as of late February now worth about almost $4.286 billion.

Price Action: Tesla shares fell 3.43% in after-hours trading on Thursday to $600.10 after closing 4.86% lower at $621.44.

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2021Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA + $BTC)

Analyst Who Predicted $50,000 Bitcoin Sees Key Metric Indicating 'March To $100,000'
How Square's Purchase of Jay Z's Tidal Could Popularize Blockchain
Kraken CEO Says Bitcoin Hitting $1M In 10 Years 'Very Reasonable'
Gold Advocate Peter Schiff Criticizes Mark Cuban And Kevin O'Leary For Turning Positive On Bitcoin
Nasdaq-100 Falls Into Correction Territory As Losses Mount For Tesla, Zoom, Peloton
Is The Nio Sell-Off Overdone?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bitcoin electric vehicles Elon MuskAnalyst Color Cryptocurrency Markets Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com