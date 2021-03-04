Tesla Is Bleeding Battery EV Market Share To Ford's Mustang Mach-E: Morgan Stanley

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is losing market share to Ford Motor Company’s (NYSE: F) Mustang Mach-E in the United States, according to Morgan Stanley, Electrek reported Wednesday.

What Happened: The global financial services firm said in its February auto sales report that the Elon Musk-led company’s share of the battery electric vehicle market fell to 69% compared with 81% in the same period a year earlier, according to Electrek.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E reportedly made up for nearly 100% of the share loss.

The report said that EV sales in the U.S. were up by almost 40%. The report assumed 21,550 Tesla sales in the U.S. and 9,527 BEV sales made up of a pack of manufacturers made up of names such as Ford, Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY), Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTC: BMWYY), and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM).

Why It Matters: Electrek noted that Tesla does not break down sales unlike many other automakers and registration data are not available per state.

Model S and Model X production was also briefly halted in late February and Model 3 production was hit due to a parts shortage issue.

Tesla’s market share in the United States is likely to dip below 60% this year and below 50% in 2022, as per Electrek.

See Also: Tesla's Share Of European EV Market Reduced To 3.5%

On Tuesday, former Tesla board member Steve Westly said the Palo Alto, California-based automaker will not remain “King of the Hill in electric forever.”

Westly pointed to heightened competition from traditional automakers and Chinese rivals.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 4.8% lower at $653.20 on Wednesday and gained 0.11% in the after-hours trading.

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.