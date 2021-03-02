 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BofA Likes Roku's Deal To Acquire Nielsen's AVA Business
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2021 1:43pm   Comments
Share:
BofA Likes Roku's Deal To Acquire Nielsen's AVA Business

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) announced Monday its intention to acquire Nielsen Holdings PLC's (NYSE: NLSN) Advanced Video Advertising (AVA) business. This will allow the streaming company to dynamically insert customized ads on a one-to-many linear broadcast feed, according to BofA Securities.

The Roku Analyst: Ruplu Bhattacharya maintains a Buy rating on Roku's stock with an unchanged $500 price target.

The Roku Thesis: Roku has been licensing Nielsen's Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) technology from Nielsen, but the acquisition would give it full ownership of Nielsen's portfolio of ACR and Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI) patents, Bhattacharya wrote in a note. Roku will also make use of Nielsen One, the company's cross-media measurement solution.

Related Link: Roku Had A 'Stellar' Quarter, But Is The Stock Valued Too High Right Now?

The result of the acquisition will allow Roku to identify what a user is watching and substitute a relevant ad on the back-end for each particular consumer, the analyst wrote. The financial advantages from the acquisition won't be apparent in the near-term, but it will create long-term benefits.

Specifically, Roku will be in a much better position to sell its ad inventory at a higher cost given superior targeting capabilities, the analyst wrote. The consumer will also react better to more targeted and relevant ads.

"We reiterate Buy as we see the shift to OTT as a secular trend and advertising budgets should continue to flow into OTT platforms, and we see Roku as a key beneficiary with its leading market share in the U.S., and plans for international expansion," Bhattacharya wrote in a note.

ROKU Price Action: Shares of Roku were trading lower by more than 3% Tuesday afternoon at $407.53.

(Photo: Roku)

Latest Ratings for ROKU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2021NeedhamMaintainsBuy
Feb 2021Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2021RosenblattMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for ROKU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ROKU)

Roku Acquires Nielsen Advanced Video Advertising Business
'Fast Money' Picks For March 1
Roku Is Ready For The Next Level
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Disney, QuantumScape, Tesla, Walmart And More
Roku Had A 'Stellar' Quarter, But Is The Stock Valued Too High Right Now?
Thinking About Buying Stock In Roku, Disney, Gevo Or Palantir?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: ads BofA Securities Ruplu BhattacharyaAnalyst Color Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
VORStifelInitiates Coverage On58.0
VORGoldman SachsInitiates Coverage On19.0
TERNJP MorganInitiates Coverage On32.0
TERNCowen & Co.Initiates Coverage On
TERNGoldman SachsInitiates Coverage On29.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com