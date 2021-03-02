 Skip to main content

KeyBanc Upgrades Akamai Technologies After Analyst Day

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2021 10:50am   Comments
KeyBanc Upgrades Akamai Technologies After Analyst Day

At its latest Analyst Day, Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) provided significant insight into its business. In particular, its large product category revenue streams within Edge Technologies and Security Technologies, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets.

The Akamai Technologies Analyst: Brandon Nispel upgraded the rating for Akamai Technologies from Sector Weight to Overweight, while establishing a price target of $119.

The Akamai Technologies Thesis: Management surprised to the upside by guided to 30%+ growth for Edge Applications, Nispel said in the upgrade note.

“AKAM's LT model calls for a 3-5 year revenue growth CAGR of 6-10% comprised of 2-5% Edge Technologies, and 20%+ Security Technologies," he wrote. "Over the next 3-5 years, consensus expects 7% CAGR comprised of <1% Edge Technologies growth and <18% Security Technology growth where it appears consensus discounts AKAM's' ability to execute within both segments.”

Although the company faces significant competition in both Edge and Security technologies, both businesses have a large total addressable market of more than $47 billion, “in which we see ample opportunity for all,” the analyst further mentioned.

AKAM Price Action: Shares of Akamai Technologies had risen by 1.58% to $97.46 at the time of publication Tuesday.

(Photo: Akamai Technologies)

Latest Ratings for AKAM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2021KeyBancUpgradesSector WeightOverweight
Feb 2021Craig-HallumDowngradesBuyHold
Feb 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for AKAM
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Brandon Nispel KeyBanc Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Upgrades Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

