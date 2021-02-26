 Skip to main content

Morgan Stanley Upgrades Carvana As It Targets New Markets, Nearly Doubles Price Target

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2021 2:03pm   Comments
Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) seems “uniquely positioned” to cater to a total addressable market far beyond the used car market, according to Morgan Stanley.

The Carvana Analyst: Adam Jonas upgraded Carvana from Equal Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $225 to $420.

The Carvana Thesis: The company’s significantly higher growth potential is not reflected in its share price, Jonas said in the Friday upgrade note.

Describing Carvana as a “used car dealer” is like describing Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) as an “online book seller,” the analyst said. 

The company’s range of capabilities that make it successful in the used car business have “adjacent applications to a host of other automotive and fleet management related end markets,” he said. “While it may take several years before CVNA enters such markets at scale we don't believe it's too soon for investors to consider the outcomes today.”

Jonas named three drivers behind the price target increase:

  • Expectations of higher market share and margins in the core used car business
  • Inclusion of the new car market opportunity
  • Inclusion of a mega-fleet management opportunity

CVNA Price Action: Shares of Carvana were up 9.56% at $288.87 at last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for CVNA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2021JMP SecuritiesMaintainsMarket Outperform
Feb 2021Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Feb 2021Cowen & Co.MaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for CVNA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

