Why Credit Suisse Is Turning Bullish On Sunrun

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2021 11:29am   Comments
While rising interest rates remains a challenge, Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) faces a number of tailwinds that could offset the impact, according to Credit Suisse.

The Sunrun Analyst: Michael Weinstein upgraded the rating for Sunrun to Outperform, while keeping the price target unchanged at $79.

The Sunrun Thesis: The change in rating follows the recent pullback in the company’s stock, taking its share price lower by more than 20% in two weeks, Weinstein said in the upgrade note.

“We see multiple tailwinds that help offset higher rates over the next few years — higher leverage, spread compression, solar import tariff reduction, lower solar equipment costs, rising electric bills and Biden policy push,” he wrote.

“We expect minimal impact to our 2021 deployment forecast as any delays in Q1 installations due to severe weather conditions will only be pushed out Q2 to later this year,” the analyst said.

Sunrun’s stock is down 11% year to date, versus a 2% rise in Sunnova Energy International Inc’s (NYSE: NOVA) shares and a 43% upturn in SunPower Corporation’s (NASDAQ: SPWR) stock, he further noted.

RUN Price Action: Shares of Sunrun had declined by 0.32% to $62.36 at the time of publication Thursday.

(Photo: Emoji One via Wikimedia Commons)

Latest Ratings for RUN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2021Credit SuisseUpgradesNeutralOutperform
Jan 2021Credit SuisseDowngradesOutperformNeutral
Jan 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for RUN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Credit Suisse Michael WeinsteinAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

