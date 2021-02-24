Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla's Swoon: Is Bitcoin The Tail Wagging The Dog?
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 24, 2021 6:30pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla's Swoon: Is Bitcoin The Tail Wagging The Dog?

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) continued its recovery off of Tuesday morning’s lows, but the stock remains down about 14.8% since it announced the company purchased $1.5 billion of Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) on Feb. 8.

Some traders are now concerned that Bitcoin prices are primarily dictating the direction of Tesla’s stock price, but DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said Wednesday there’s another phenomenon weighing on Tesla at the moment.

Bitcoin Prices Not Hurting Tesla: Colas said the relatively small $1.5 billion Bitcoin investment hasn’t created a sizable risk for Tesla’s balance sheet, given Tesla reported about $19.4 billion in cash as of the end of 2020. Colas estimates that cash gives Tesla a two-year cushion, even if its auto business shut down completely.

Instead, what’s likely weighing on Tesla’s stock is the fact that visionary CEO Elon Musk is investing Tesla’s cash outside of the electric vehicle space for the first time.

“Tesla has a great valuation because investors are excited by Musk’s vision of a green and possibly autonomous transportation future,” Colas said. “The minute a company starts investing outside its core competence investors have to consider what valuation multiple that new investment merits.”

Related Link: Long Bitcoin And Short Tesla? Here's Why Elon Musk 'Essentially' Made That Case

Capital Allocation Questions: Historically, Colas said the market doesn’t value financial speculation very highly.

Tesla’s share price may not be driven by the company’s Bitcoin position. Instead, the sell-off is likely coming in response to Musk’s capital allocation decisions.

Colas said Musk has a proven track record of convincing the market that he makes decisions that will ultimately result in outsized, long-term valuations. However, at this point, Bitcoin doesn't yet have that consensus reputation on Wall Street.

Benzinga’s Take: Colas has previously discussed the conglomerate valuation problem created by Tesla diversifying its investments away from EVs and toward cryptocurrencies. Underperforming businesses and investments within a conglomerate drag down the average valuation of the conglomerate because cash flow from the successful businesses ends up being used to support the lagging ones.

Musk’s Bitcoin investment either tells investors that he believes Bitcoin is a better investment than Tesla’s EV business is at the moment, or Bitcoin will weigh on the long-term valuation of Tesla’s EV business if the cryptocurrency underperforms in the years ahead.

Photo credit: Public domain.

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2021Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Exclusive: Grayscale CEO 'Wouldn't Rule Out' Future Bitcoin ETF Launch In US
The Tesla Model 3 May Retain Resale Value Better Than Any Other Vehicle
Elon Musk's Tweet About Dogecoin Sends Price Up 10% In 30 Minutes Again
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
2021 Is Shaping Up To Be A Pivotal Year For EVs
MicroStrategy Buys Additional $1.026B Worth Of Bitcoin, Surpasses Tesla's Bitcoin Holdings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bitcoin DataTrek Research Elon MuskAnalyst Color Cryptocurrency Top Stories Markets Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com