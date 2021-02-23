Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why This iQIYI Analyst Is Turning Bullish On Chinese Streaming Stock

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 12:20pm   Comments
Share:
Why This iQIYI Analyst Is Turning Bullish On Chinese Streaming Stock

Following several years of investing in original content, IQIYI Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: IQ) seems to have enough content diversification to fully differentiate itself from competition, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets.

The iQIYI Analyst: Hans Chung upgraded iQIYI from Sector Weight to Overweight with a $30 price target. 

The iQIYI Thesis: With increasing high-quality content, the company’s churn is expected to improve, helping it return to sustainable subscription revenue growth, Chung said in the upgrade note.

“Negative impact by price increase in Nov. 2020 is largely behind; instead, retention rates for both existing and new subscribers are coming in higher,” the analyst said. 

iQIYI is also likely to benefit from the cap on actor and actress salaries, “alongside competition for content also becoming more rational,” which should lead to content costs remaining “flattish” in the near to medium term, he said.

“Given improving membership monetization with flat growth in content cost in the NT-MT, we now expect IQ to achieve profitability in 2022 and to further expand operating margin to 4% in 2023.”  

IQ Price Action: Shares of iQIYI were down 1.61% at $23.50 at last check Tuesday. 

(Photo: "The Legend of White Snake" via IMDb)

Latest Ratings for IQ

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2021KeyBancUpgradesSector WeightOverweight
Jan 2021Credit SuisseDowngradesNeutralUnderperform
Jan 2021HSBCDowngradesBuyHold

View More Analyst Ratings for IQ
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IQ)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 23, 2021
12 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
iQIYI: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 17, 2021
Earnings Outlook for iQIYI
10 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Hans Chung KeyBanc Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
FIVNWells FargoMaintains210.0
TREXDA DavidsonMaintains95.0
MTBRBC CapitalMaintains166.0
PANWDA DavidsonMaintains450.0
FIVNTruist SecuritiesMaintains215.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com