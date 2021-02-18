JD.com Logistics Spinoff Could Lead To $40B Valuation — Bloomberg

Chinese tech giant JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) has filed to list its supply chain arm, JD Logistics, on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, an initial public offering that could potentially raise $5 billion and lead to a valuation of $40 billion, according to a Bloomberg report.

The move comes only months after listing its spinoff, JD Health, which raised around $3.5 billion.

Like many e-commerce operations, JD.com sales have increased dramatically during the pandemic, leading to large investments in the spinoff's courier services and warehousing space. As of September, the company sits at 800 warehouses and has been able to use these assets to ensure on-time delivery to its customers.

"The funds raised can aid JD Logistics's expansion without burdening JD.com. Going forward investors and management can focus on two distinct businesses, e-commerce and logistics, which have different growth and profitability profiles," Intelligence Analyst Vey-Sern Ling said in the Bloomberg report.

The IPO will follow a number of recent offerings on the Hong Kong market, including Uber Technologies Inc. and Kuaishou Technology. These have been attractive to investors as Chinese e-commerce revenue is set to surpass 50% of the country's total retail sales, according to EMarketer.

JD Logistics and JD Health will not be the last of JD.com's potential spinoffs. The fintech arm, known as JD Digits, recently filed an application for Shanghai's tech-focused STAR Market. This division would help supply new technology services to its current and future business partners.

Following this announcement, JD shares jumped 4.2%, adding to its total 21% increase since reporting third-quarter results on Nov.16.