Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

QuantumScape Could Have Breakthrough EV Battery Technology: Wedbush
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 17, 2021 1:44pm   Comments
Share:
QuantumScape Could Have Breakthrough EV Battery Technology: Wedbush

Former SPAC QuantumScape reported fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday. The company is still in the pre-revenue stage, and Wedbush's takeaway from the report was the discussion on the future of the company.

What Happened: The takeaways from the shareholder letter and commentary were enough to get Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives excited about the future outlook of QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS).

“Quantumscape which is working on developing a solid-state lithium battery appears to have made a significant technical breakthrough that could have a ripple impact across the EV industry,” the analyst said in a Wednesday note. 

QuantumScape has made significant steps in accomplishing what Ives calls “the holy grail of EV battery technology in a solid state form.”

QuantumScape needs to scale this project and complete significant testing for mass production capabilities, the analyst said. 

Related Link: Bill Gates And Volkswagen Backed EV Battery Maker QuantumScape Going Public Via SPAC

What’s Next: QuantumScape is targeting electric vehicle battery production in 2023 or 2024.

“QS is a pure play on next generation battery technology with breakthroughs in the EV battery front that could change the industry down the road given the innovation behind solid state batteries,” Ives said.

If QuantumScape can charge its battery to 80% charged in 15 minutes, it could be a game changer, the analyst said.

Ives also highlighted the relationship between QuantumScape and Volkswagen.

With Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) actively exploring options for electric vehicle production, the analyst makes the case that a combo partnership with Volkwagen and QuantumScape makes sense.

Noted investor George Soros recently added a stake in QuantumScape. A 13F filed Tuesday showed Soros owns over 3.3 million shares in QuantumScape.

QS Price Action: Shares of QuantumScape were trading 15.65% higher at $58.45 at last check Wednesday. 

Photo courtesy of QuantumScape. 

Latest Ratings for QS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2021Morgan StanleyInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Feb 2021Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Nov 2020BernsteinInitiates Coverage OnUnderperform

View More Analyst Ratings for QS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QS)

70 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
41 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
17 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Why Wedbush Expects Apple To Find An EV Partner In 2021
Earnings Scheduled For February 16, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Daniel IvesAnalyst Color Earnings News Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MRNAPiper SandlerMaintains208.0
VMCDA DavidsonMaintains150.0
DIODTruist SecuritiesMaintains101.0
IPGPDA DavidsonMaintains300.0
RNGCraig-HallumMaintains530.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com