Why This Howmet Aerospace Analyst Is Bullish On An Aircraft Recovery

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 3:35pm   Comments
Although Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE: HWM) continues to be impacted by the “pandemic-induced demand shock to commercial aerospace,” global aircraft builds are likely to bottom in 2020-2021, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets.

The Howmet Aerospace Analyst: Philip Gibbs initiated coverage of Howmet Aerospace with an Overweight rating and $36 price target. 

The Howmet Aerospace Thesis: The company’s key driver — global aircraft builds — is poised for an upturn in 2022 to 2025, driven by “a snapback in global passenger traffic and associated macro sentiment,” Gibbs said in the initiation note.

A recovery could come in higher-margin aftermarket capital expenditure, starting from the back half of 2021, the analyst said.

“We believe incremental downside in global aircraft production rates is limited based on multiyear backlogs, LT financing availability, the eventual resurgence of Chinese orders and fleet retirements," he said. 

“We encourage cyclical growth investors to add prior to a potential demand resurgence in 2022-2025, with idiosyncratic leverage from airfoils pricing gains and structural cost reductions,” Gibbs said.

HWM Price Action: Shares of Howmet Aerospace were up 0.63% at $28.56 at last check.

(Photo: Howmet via Twitter)

Latest Ratings for HWM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2021KeyBancInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Feb 2021JP MorganMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for HWM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: KeyBanc Capital Markets Philip GibbsAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Travel Analyst Ratings General

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MRNAPiper SandlerMaintains208.0
VMCDA DavidsonMaintains150.0
DIODTruist SecuritiesMaintains101.0
IPGPDA DavidsonMaintains300.0
RNGCraig-HallumMaintains530.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
