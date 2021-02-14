10 Stocks For The Socially Distanced New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week, which has been renamed American Collections Calendar, is being held virtually today, and according to one analyst, the inclination to watch has "significantly diminished."

For the fall 2021 season event, most designers will showcase their collections in lookbooks, presentations and on virtual runways over the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) platform.

The Analyst: There are a number of huge names in the fashion industry that investors will be watching closely for gains despite a virtual show without the air kisses and afterparties.

“I hate to be the angel of Fashion Week death here, but an abbreviated, quasi-virtual, socially-distanced New York Fashion Week almost seems like a quaint, antiquated notion,” Kristin Bentz, president KB Advisory Group LLC told Benzinga.

According to Bentz, from a trading perspective many of the big fashion names have opted out, choosing to livestream their own events, including Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL); Michael Kors, part of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI); and Tommy Hilfiger, a brand owned by PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH), so the inclination to watch is significantly diminished.

Ten Stocks For New York Fashion Week:

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTC: LVMUY) recently acquired Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) and is a global producer and distributor of luxury goods. It operates six segments: fashion and leather goods, the largest and oldest; watches and jewelry; wines and spirits; perfumes and cosmetics; and selective retailing. Higher-profile brands include Louis Vuitton, Bulgari, Fendi, Givenchy, Tag Heuer, Hennessy, Moet & Chandon, Glenmorangie, Sephora and Benefit.

LVMH shares ended last week down 0.57% at $128.96. The stock has a 52-week high of $131.07 and a 52-week low of $60.05.

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI) markets, distributes and retails upscale accessories and apparel for the Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo brands. Michael Kors, Capri's largest and original brand, offers handbags, footwear and apparel through more than 800 company-owned stores, third-party retailers and ecommerce. Milan-based Versace, acquired in 2018, is known for its ready-to-wear luxury fashion. Jimmy Choo, acquired in 2017, is best known for women's luxury footwear. John Idol has served as CEO since he was part of a group that acquired Michael Kors in 2003.

Capri Holdings shares ended last week up 1.03% at $46.01. The stock has a 52-week high of $47.09 and a 52-week low of $5.42.

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) designs, markets and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe and Asia. Its products include apparel, footwear, eyewear, jewelry, leather goods, home products and fragrances.

Ralph Lauren shares ended last week down 2.42% at $110.70. The stock has a 52-week high of $123.17 and a 52-week low of $59.82.

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) is an online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods, facilitating the resale of luxury goods by providing an end-to-end service, unlocking supply from consignors and creating a trusted, curated online marketplace for buyers globally.

The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco.

RealReal shares ended last week up 3.67% at $27.43. The stock has a 52-week high of $29.30 and a 52-week low of $5.

Kering S A/ADR (OTC: PPRUY) is the world's second-largest luxury goods conglomerate after LVMH. Its flagship brand is Gucci, which accounts for 60% of revenue and around 80% of operating profits. Its other leading brands include Bottega Veneta and YSL. Other smaller luxury brands — in ready-to-wear, leather goods, watches, and jewelry — generate around 16% of sales. Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Boucheron and Ulysse Nardin are part of Kering's portfolio.

Kering shares were ended last week up 0.07% at $66.67. The stock has a 52-week high of $74.44 and a 52-week low of $36.62.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) designs, manufactures, distributes and retails premium outerwear for men, women and children. It operates three segments, namely wholesale and direct to consumer (DTC) and other. The DTC segment, which is the key revenue driver, comprises sales through country-specific e-commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Canada Goose shares ended last week up 3.99% at $43.05. The stock has a 52-week high of $45.71 and a 52-week low of $12.94.

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) sells products in the skin care (45% of 2019 sales), makeup (39%), fragrance (12%) and hair care (4%) categories, under popular brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer, Jo Malone, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, Too Faced and Origins.

Estee Lauder shares ended last week up 0.17% at $290.25. The stock has a 52-week high of $291 and a 52-week low of $137.01.

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE: FTCH) is an online platform connecting sellers and buyers of personal luxury goods. It was founded in 2008. The company partners with around 1,000 luxury goods sellers for its platform, which has almost a million active customers. The company charges a cut (third-party take rate) of over 30%.

Farfetch shares ended last week 0.68% at $69.51. The stock has a 52-week high of $70.01 and a 52-week low of $5.99.

Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) is a luxury fashion holding company based in New York. It is the parent company of Coach New York, Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman.

Tapestry shares ended last week down 2.07% at $38.31. The stock has a 52-week high of $40.18 and a 52-week low of $10.18.

Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) is a global beauty company that sells fragrances (56% of fiscal 2020 revenue), color cosmetics (31%) and skin/body care (13%). The firm licenses brands such as Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, Gucci and Davidoff for its fragrance portfolio. Coty's most popular color cosmetic brands are CoverGirl, Max Factor, Rimmel, Sally Hansen and Kylie.

Coty shares ended last week down 2.45% at $6.78. The stock has a 52-week high of $11.79 and a 52-week low of $2.65.

(Photo: Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary Installation, via Ralph Lauren)