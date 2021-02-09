Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Analyst Sees Conciliatory Approach To Chinese Regulators, EV 'Golden Age' Ahead
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2021 1:55pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla Analyst Sees Conciliatory Approach To Chinese Regulators, EV 'Golden Age' Ahead

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) was warned this by China's State Administration for Market Regulation regarding quality issues with respect to EVs sold in China.

An analyst at Wedbush sees the issue as a blip on the radar for Tesla and is instead focusing on the automaker's big picture. 

The Tesla Analyst: Daniel Ives maintained a Neutral rating on Tesla with a $950 price target, with a bull case target of $1,250.

The Tesla Thesis: Tesla's approach of taking a more conciliatory tone with China is encouraging, Ives said in a Tuesday note.

A standoff with Chinese regulators will be the last thing a Tesla investor would want to see, given that the company's sales in China more than doubled in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic and are on track to account for about 40% of its volume sales by 2022, the analyst said.

Related Link: Tesla Gets A Street High $1,200 Price Target: 'The Fireworks Aren't Over Yet'

The regulatory agency has let off Tesla with a slap on the wrist, urging the company to focus on strengthening internal management around quality controls in the country, he said. 

"As such, Tesla 'sincerely accepted the guidance of government departments and deeply reflected on shortcomings,' a smart move rather than fight any issues," Ives said.

Tesla needs to navigate around any quality and regulatory issues in China over the coming months, as a "golden age" of EVs is on the horizon, the analyst said.

"With some contained recalls and quality issues for Tesla, we believe this is more 'growing pains' as the company is seeing an EV demand trajectory even beyond bull case expectations for 2021 in this key region."

TSLA Price Action: At last check, Tesla shares were sliding 2.32% to $843.41. 

Related Link: Tesla Apologizes To China State Power Company After Viral Video

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2021Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Pro-Bitcoin Senator Cynthia Lummis Joins Banking Committee: Why It's Important
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Bitcoin Inflows Surpass Tech Stocks: Report
Will Bitcoin Or Dogecoin Grow More By 2022?
Evs Are Changing The Automotive Landscape For Good
Tesla's China-Made $25K Vehicle To Be Sold Globally
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China Daniel Ives electric vehiclesAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
VRNSRBC CapitalMaintains215.0
VRNSTruist SecuritiesMaintains220.0
EATMKM PartnersMaintains75.0
QTWODA DavidsonMaintains128.0
SSDDA DavidsonMaintains106.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com