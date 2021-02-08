Market Overview

Target Gets Upgrade Amid Growing Same-Day Services Usage
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2021 1:20pm   Comments
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) should gain momentum in its same-day pickup services and this bodes well for the stock, according to a survey conducted by research firm Stifel.

The Target Analyst: Mark Astrachan upgraded Target's stock from Hold to Buy with a price target lifted from $200 to $225.

The Target Thesis: Stifel's proprietary spending survey was "most positive for Target" as around 40% of shoppers are more likely to take advantage of same-day online buying services, Astrachan wrote in a note. The results suggest Target's digital momentum can continue after it was a key driver of comp growth in 2020.

Same-day digital orders rose from 30% of all transactions in 2019 to 42% in 2020, the analyst wrote. These types of transactions tend to have a higher recurrence and usage rate versus other forms of shopping given their convenience. On Target's end, these transactions are up to 90% cheaper to fulfill versus traditional ship-to-home orders.

Related Link: Target's 10th Company-Owned Brand Hits $1B Revenue Milestone

"We view the relative tendency of Target shoppers to be users of same-day fulfillment services positively for the retailer as indicative both of Target's success in encouraging adoption of same-day services among existing customers and of the strength of the retailer's omni-channel value proposition to potential customers," the analyst wrote.

The research firm's revised $225 price target represents a multiple of 12 times 2022E EBITDA. This represents a discount to other retail winners and the gap is "unwarranted given expectations for ongoing share gains."

TGT Price Action: Shares of Target were trading higher by 2.9% at $194.44.

(Photo: Target)

Latest Ratings for TGT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2021StifelUpgradesHoldBuy
Jan 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Jan 2021Cowen & Co.MaintainsOutperform

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Department Store ecommerce Mark Astrachan StifelAnalyst Color Upgrades Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PLTHCanaccord GenuityMaintains10.0
TDGCanaccord GenuityMaintains660.0
TGTXHC Wainwright & Co.Maintains79.0
DRIOAegis CapitalMaintains35.0
BIDUMizuhoMaintains325.0
