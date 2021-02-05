Americans Will Bet $4.3B On The Super Bowl, But Vegas Casino Stocks May Miss Out

This Super Bowl has always been a huge event for sports betting. But thanks to today's market climate, betting on this year’s big game may be benefitting a brand new set of stock market winners.

Super Bowl Numbers: Las Vegas gaming revenue remains extremely depressed due to the ongoing pandemic. At the same time, sports betting and online sports betting are spreading like wildfire across the U.S.

On Friday, Bank of America analyst Shaun Kelley said this Sunday’s game between the three-point favorites the Kansas City Chiefs and the underdog Tampa Bay Buccaneers might not provide the typical shot in the arm for Las Vegas casino operators that it has in the past.

Related Link: The Chinese Gambling Market Vs. US Gambling Market: What Investors Need To Know

“Historically, Super Bowl weekend has been a big event for Las Vegas, but given the growth of sports betting across the country and the current travel environment, we expect that this year the Super Bowl could be a more meaningful event for online sportsbooks (OSB) operators than Strip casinos,” the analyst said.

The Sports Betting Climate: Sports betting operations are now up and running in 21 U.S. states, and 15 of those states now offer online sports betting.

The American Gaming Association projects gamblers will bet $4.3 billion on this year’s Super Bowl. The AGA estimates about a third of those bets will be placed online this year, up 63% from a year ago.

How To Play It: Leading online gaming platforms will likely use the Super Bowl as a major customer acquisition event, Kelley said.

Flutter Entmt ADR (OTC: PDYPY) subsidiary FanDuel, Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG), Penn National Gaming, Inc (NYSE: PENN) and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) are among the early market leaders in online sports gambling in the U.S., the analyst said.

Here’s a look at how Bank of America rates top casino stocks heading into Super Bowl Weekend:

Penn National: Buy rating, $131 price target.

DraftKings: Neutral rating, $60 price target.

MGM: Underperform rating, $25 price target.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS), Buy rating, $57 price target.

(NYSE: LVS), Buy rating, $57 price target. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN), Buy rating, $122 price target.

(NASDAQ: WYNN), Buy rating, $122 price target. Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR), Neutral rating, $75 price target.

Benzinga’s Take: MGM is set to benefit from its BetMGM online sports betting app, but it also has significant exposure to the Las Vegas strip.

DraftKings is the most pure-play U.S. online sports betting play at this point, but the stock is already up 338% in the last year and trading at 87.8 times sales.