Schroders On GameStop Mania: Why Bears Are Not The 'Bad Guys'

Schroders analyzes short selling also from an ethical point of view, reaching the conclusion such practice has an unfairly negative reputation.

The battle between private traders and hedge funds over the GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) case made the headlines lately, shining a light on a practice considered by many as a controversial one: short selling. Negative reactions triggered by this practice reflect an unfairly negative reputation. Rather than avoiding short selling, investors - especially those with a more ethical mindset - should make sure they understand its potential uses in a strategy and also how those who practice short selling intend to make their moves. Short selling can bring significant benefits both to investment performance and corporate governance standards. Some short sellers are immoral, but short selling itself is not.

How Short Selling Works: Duncan Lamont, CFA, Schroders Head of Research and Analytics, explains in a report entitled “GameStop: the ethics of short sellers” that short selling basically means borrowing a security from another investor and selling it in the hope that its price will fall, so as to buy it back at a lower price. The profit or loss, which is nevertheless a risk in short selling, consists of the difference between the selling price - which is higher if the transaction is successful - and the price from the subsequent purchase. Then the stock goes back to its initial owner, who receives a fee for the inconvenience.

A Helpful Way To Manage Risk: A strategy designed to generate value on the dip may not seem very responsible, but the Schroders expert explains, the reality is more complex than that. As a matter of fact, short selling can also help managing risk and contribute to market efficiency. Moreover, it does not directly undermine the health of a company any more than buying the shares improves its fundamentals. Companies are not deprived of their funds when investors sell, nor do they get stronger when they buy. Ethical issues arise when investors take further steps to impact companies’ financial health and value after buying or selling shares.

Reverse Stock Picking: In order to measure short selling ethics, the Schroders analyst divides it into four categories. The first category is extreme stock pickers. They look for companies that are overvalued or with structural problems, and short them. This way they can also help bring market prices into balance. The second category is activist shorters who try to force the issue by disclosing the reasons why they believe a company is overvalued. It seems unethical, but from a certain point of view it can be defined as a laudable approach as shedding light on a company’s weaknesses can force management to address them.

Shock Protection Function: The third category includes those who use short selling to control risk in their portfolios. An example is buying a stock you believe in while shorting the broader market, thus reducing volatility and the loss risk. That’s simple protection from unexpected shocks - such as 2020 pandemic - which does not raise ethical concerns. The last group includes trend followers who seek to profit from market trends by employing highly quantitative strategies powered by powerful algorithms. The nature of these investors is emotionally detached and they cannot be accused of trying to drive prices down.

This article originally appeared on Financialounge.com and was translated from Italian to English. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Read Next: Why Short Sellers Help Keep The Stock Market In Check: 'Pricing Mechanism Is Broken' Without Them