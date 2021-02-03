Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon, Microsoft 'Cloud Arms Race Hitting Another Gear' With Bezos Replacement: Wedbush
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 03, 2021 1:36am   Comments
Share:
Amazon, Microsoft 'Cloud Arms Race Hitting Another Gear' With Bezos Replacement: Wedbush

The elevation of Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) executive Andy Jassy, who heads Amazon Web Services, to the position of CEO represents that "cloud arms race" with rival Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is "hitting another gear," as per Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives. 

The Analyst: Ives maintained his Outperform rating on Microsoft with a 12-month price target of $285. The analyst’s 12-month target on Amazon is $3,900.

The Thesis: Ives described Jassy as an “undisputed cloud titan” and said he was key in getting AWS to the “cloud mountaintop over the past decade.” The analyst wrote there is a tidal shift in the cloud arms race. 

“Microsoft coming off its recent 50% Azure growth number is taking market share vs. AWS (28% YoY growth this quarter) based on our analysis.”

The appointment of Jassy as the CEO  doubles down Amazon’s focus on AWS, as per the analyst.

Microsoft only has about 35% penetration of its installed base on cloud transition, as per the analyst's estimates, who said that Azure’s cloud momentum “is still in its early days of playing out within the company’s massive installed base.”

Ives said Office 365  transition for both consumer/enterprise is providing “growth tailwinds” to Microsoft’s cloud efforts over the next few years.

The Wedbush analyst noted that 85%-90% of cloud deployments have already been “green lighted” by CIOs and healthy cloud budgets are in place for this year.

The cloud-driven architecture IT growth in 2021 could surpass the growth seen in 2020. Beneficiaries of this also include International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) subsidiary Google along with Microsoft and AWS.

“Redmond [is] firmly positioned to gain more market share vs. AWS in this cloud arms race,” wrote Ives.

Price Action: Amazon shares closed 1.11% higher at $3,380 on Tuesday and gained 0.3% in the after-hours session. On the same day, Microsoft shares closed mostly unchanged at $239.51 and gained nearly 0.3% in the after-hours trading.

Latest Ratings for MSFT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2021Piper SandlerReiteratesOverweight
Jan 2021Argus ResearchMaintainsBuy
Jan 2021B of A SecuritiesMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for MSFT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + MSFT)

Electronic Arts Reports Q3 Earnings, Strong Game Engagement
Jeff Bezos Says It's An 'Optimal Time' For CEO Transition Amid Amazon's Huge Q4 Beat
Amazon Unveils Second Phase Design Plans For Virginia HQ2
Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Alibaba Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
FAANGs' Final Fling: Amazon, Alphabet Wrap Up Earnings Season For "Mega-Caps" Later Today
Tuesday's Market Minute: Tech Heavy Weights AMZN, GOOGL Ahead Of Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Amazon AWS Andy JassyAnalyst Color News Price Target Management Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SALTJefferiesMaintains18.0
QCOMCascendMaintains185.0
ALGNPiper SandlerMaintains610.0
VRTXPiper SandlerMaintains347.0
TMOCitigroupMaintains530.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com