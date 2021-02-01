Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Scotiabank Believes Diamondback Energy Is 'Well-Positioned To Return To E&P Glory'

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 01, 2021 3:26pm   Comments
Share:
Scotiabank Believes Diamondback Energy Is 'Well-Positioned To Return To E&P Glory'

Despite outperforming the E&P sector from 2012 through 2017, Diamondback Energy Inc’s (NASDAQ: FANG) relative performance has taken a significant hit since 2019 due to operational issues and investors favoring cash return business models, according to Scotiabank.

The Diamondback Energy Analyst: Paul Cheng initiated coverage of Diamondback Energy with a Sector Outperform rating and a price target of $84.

The Diamondback Energy Thesis: The company appears poised to regain its status as a “strong E&P stock in the coming months,” Cheng said in the note.

“FANG now trades at a relatively discounted valuation despite the likelihood of a sharp free cash flow (FCF) inflection this year, an increasingly investor-friendly business model, and a well above average operational outlook going forward,” he wrote.

“We also view the recently announced QEP/Guidon transactions favorably and thus see ample near- to medium-term catalyst potential between de-leveraging, incremental cash return, and successful integration,” the analyst added.

These catalysts and a strong fundamental outlook should boost Diamondback Energy’s position in the E&P sector, Cheng said.

FANG Price Action: Shares of Diamondback Energy had risen by 2.7% to $58.23 at the time of publication Monday.

(Photo: By Gary Stolz/United States Fish and Wildlife Service)

Latest Ratings for FANG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2021ScotiaBankInitiates Coverage OnSector Outperform
Jan 2021Raymond JamesUpgradesOutperformStrong Buy
Jan 2021KeyBancMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for FANG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FANG)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 1, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 26, 2021
12 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
10 Worst Performing S&P 500 Stocks Of 2020
Diamondback Joins Permian Basin Consolidation Wave With Double Acquisition Deals
Airline, Cruise Stocks Sink As New COVID Strain Emerges In UK
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Diamondbck Energy Paul Cheng ScotiabankAnalyst Color Initiation Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WETFCredit SuisseMaintains7.4
ANGICredit SuisseMaintains18.0
PINSCredit SuisseMaintains74.0
SNAPCredit SuisseMaintains59.0
CLOVJP MorganInitiates Coverage On15.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com