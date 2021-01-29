Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

WallStreetBets Rebellion Rally Is A Bubble That Will Burst, Peter Boockvar Warns
Mohit Manghnani , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 29, 2021 5:36am   Comments
Share:
  • Bleakley Advisory Group chief investment officer Peter Boockvar calls the Reddit-fueled rebellion rally a “parabolic bubble” in the CNBC interview.
  • In a research note, Boockvar warns that mania trades into GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) will ultimately go bust.
  • “Let’s break down the investment strategy: Find the most shorted stocks, buy calls, write about it, buy the stocks and jam it higher,” said Boockvar.
  • The prices of these securities far exceed the underlying value of companies.
  • Boockvar said that markets’ history shows that bubbles start the same way and then pop right “back to where the stock started from.” 
  • He also blamed Fed’s loose monetary policies for the rise in speculation, though he admits that the policy was not intended to help “investors get drunk on dangerous trades.”
  • “We have to understand that the purpose of essentially free money via zero rates and QE is to encourage risk-taking. It is meant to scare money out of a savings account, a CD, or T-bill and into riskier assets. It thus encourages riskier behavior on purpose,” he added.
  • According to Boockvar, the euphoria is touching dot-com-bubble euphoria levels.
  • Price Action: In the pre-market session on the last check Friday, GME is 97.3% at $382, and AAL is up 14.1% at $20.65.
  • Related News: How WallStreetBets Is Fueling A Rally In Silver Stocks

Latest Ratings for GME

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2021B of A SecuritiesMaintainsUnderperform
Jan 2021Telsey Advisory GroupDowngradesOutperformUnderperform
Oct 2020JefferiesDowngradesBuyHold

View More Analyst Ratings for GME
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GME + AAL)

Who Is 'Roaring Kitty?' — The Leader Behind The GameStop Short Squeeze
101 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Elon Musk Updates Twitter Bio To 'Bitcoin,' Cryptocurrency Skyrockets
GameStop, AMC Skyrocket Pre-Market As Robinhood Says It Will Restore Some Purchase
Google Works To Restore Robinhood's Reputation As Angry Reviewers Bombard Play Store
Robinhood Gets $1B Funding, Taps Credit Line As It Prepares To Resume Trading Of GameStop, Other Hot Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bleakley Advisory Group CNBCAnalyst Color News Top Stories Analyst Ratings Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MSIJP MorganUpgrades171.0
JACKCowen & Co.Upgrades120.0
DSXJefferiesMaintains2.5
GMLPJefferiesDowngrades3.5
SBJefferiesDowngrades1.8
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com