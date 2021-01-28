Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Credit Suisse Downgrades ViacomCBS After Stock Rally

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2021 3:56pm   Comments
Share:
Credit Suisse Downgrades ViacomCBS After Stock Rally

ViacomCBS Inc’s (NASDAQ: VIAC) stock has climbed 91% over the last three months versus a 12% gain for the S&P 500 index, and it now reflects more than the company’s upside potential, according to Credit Suisse.

The ViacomCBS Analyst: Douglas Mitchelson downgraded ViacomCBS to Underperform and raised the price target from $28 to $37.

The ViacomCBS Thesis: There have been improvements in the TV advertising market and in TV subscribers, while management has made efforts to “offset secular headwinds and perhaps create net value through building and expanding streaming platforms,” Mitchelson said in the downgrade note.

Although ViacomCBS may report “continued recovery-boosted results the next few quarters, shares have more than captured appropriately risk-discounted upside potential, suggesting an Underperform rating is appropriate until valuation has normalized,” he added.

The company’s success in relaunching its Paramount+ subscription service and its ability to “find enough success in a crowded global streaming marketplace to offset linear revenue declines after the COVID recovery” will be a key driver of the stock, the analyst added.

VIAC Price Action: Shares of ViacomCBS were down 9.66% at $50.59 ahead of the close Thursday. 

Photo: ViacomCBS, CBS All Access, via EPK.TV.

Latest Ratings for VIAC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2021Credit SuisseDowngradesNeutralUnderperform
Jan 2021NeedhamMaintainsBuy
Jan 2021BarclaysDowngradesOverweightUnderweight

View More Analyst Ratings for VIAC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VIAC)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 28, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
9 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Option Activity In Ford, Viacom and Snap
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Credit Suisse Douglas MitchelsonAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
GOOGLWedbushMaintains2,150.0
FBBMO CapitalMaintains335.0
FBMKM PartnersMaintains340.0
FBEvercore ISI GroupMaintains360.0
FBOppenheimerMaintains350.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com