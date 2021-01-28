KeyBanc Upgrades Twitter On Product Catalysts
Twitter Inc’s (NYSE: TWTR) execution is improving and seems poised to beat the Street’s current revenue estimates for 2021 and 2022, given its new product launches and a cyclical recovery in advertising, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets.
The Twitter Analyst: Justin Patterson upgraded Twitter's stock from Sector Weight to Overweight, while establishing a price target of $65.
The Twitter Thesis: The company seems well positioned to sustain over 20% annual revenue growth at its core business, Patterson said.
“We believe Twitter has made meaningful strides to improve its platform for users and advertisers. User adoption of Topics continues to grow rapidly, providing both a better user experience and improved targeting for advertisers,” he wrote in the note.
The analyst believes a cyclical ad recovery, a ramp-up in direct response products and new product experiences like Revue, with an estimated total addressable market of $36 billion, will lend upside to the current consensus estimates for the company.
TWTR Price Action: Shares of Twitter traded higher by 6% to $51.07 at publication time.
(Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash)
Latest Ratings for TWTR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2021
|KeyBanc
|Upgrades
|Sector Weight
|Overweight
|Jan 2021
|Piper Sandler
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
|Jan 2021
|MKM Partners
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for TWTR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Justin Patterson KeyBanc Capital MarketsAnalyst Color News Upgrades Global Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga