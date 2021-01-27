KeyBanc Downgrades Mastercard, Visa On Industry Trends
Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) and Visa Inc (NYSE: V) are likely to generate cross-border revenue short of the Street expectations, given that rising COVID-19 cases, the pace of vaccine rollout and the government response to the situation are weighing on demand for international travel, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets.
The Payments Analyst: Josh Beck downgraded both Mastercard and Visa from Overweight to Sector Weight.
The analyst raised the Mastercard price target from $325 to $345 and reduced Visa's from $225 to $210.
The Payments Thesis: Consolidation has reduced the number of processors, and cloud evolution is “giving rise to a growing number of players on the edges focused more directly on consumers, merchants, and/or banking relationships,” Beck said in an industry note.
“Visa and Mastercard (payment volume) trends through November generally indicated a gradual moderation since early September,” the analyst said.
Referring to 2021 prospects, he said investors should “expect robust domestic spending trends to be offset by weak x-border trends leading to in-line to slightly below results. Expect limited guidance with a focus likely to be on QTD trends, which we expect have moderated slightly from prior November updates with continued travel headwinds.”
Beck lowered the 2021 earnings estimate for Mastercard from $8.35 per share to $8 per share and for Visa from $6.75 per share to $6.50 per share.
Latest Ratings for MA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2021
|Bernstein
|Reinstates
|Outperform
|Jan 2021
|KeyBanc
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Sector Weight
|Jan 2021
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
