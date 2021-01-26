Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Goldman Sachs Says Put Your Money On DraftKings, Penn National
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 26, 2021 11:22am   Comments
Share:
Goldman Sachs Says Put Your Money On DraftKings, Penn National

An analyst has singled out two market leaders in the growing online sports betting market.

The Analyst: Goldman Sachs analyst Stephen Grambling upgrades DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) from Neutral to Buy and raises the price target from $45 to $65.

The analyst reiterates a Buy rating on Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) and raises the price target from $86 to $124.

The Analyst Takeaways: DraftKings and Penn National Gaming are two gaming stocks that have outperformed the S&P 500 in 2021. Grambling said this can continue as the two companies are market leaders in the still-emerging online sports betting industry.

“We upgrade DKNG based on their sustained market leading position in key states, ability to participate in the economics of single operator states, and presence of national contracts which will allow the to achieve scale sooner than the broader peer group,” Grambling wrote in a note.

Related Link: DraftKings To Launch Super Bowl Prop Bet Show With Bleacher Report

DraftKings and Penn National have national recognition that could make them the biggest winners with additional state legislation for New York, Florida and Texas, said Grambling. Tax benefits to states dealing with budget deficits could continue to be the big story in pushing for additional state legalization in 2021.

Investor sentiment is split with bulls favoring the more internet and media-focused companies like DraftKings and Penn National.

“We see significant potential for the stocks to re-rate closer to consumer internet peers as a network effect begins to take hold and new forms of revenue become visible," the analyst said, highlighting new revenue forms could include media, social/advertising and data.

What’s Next: DraftKings and Penn National's Barstool Sportsbook went live in Michigan over the weekend and the former will also launch its online sports betting in Virginia. DraftKings now has legalized online sports betting in 12 states, which is the most in the industry.

DraftKings will announce fourth-quarter and full-year earnings Feb. 26 before the market opens.

Price Action: Shares of DraftKings are up 6.6% to $54.69 on Tuesday. Shares of Penn National are down 0.6% to $103.39.

Latest Ratings for DKNG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2021Goldman SachsUpgradesNeutralBuy
Jan 2021Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Jan 2021BerenbergInitiates Coverage OnSell

View More Analyst Ratings for DKNG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DKNG)

Unusual Options Activity Insight: DraftKings
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 26, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
DraftKings Announces Virginia Launch Of Mobile Sports Betting: What's Next For The Sector?
Benzinga's Weekly Bulls And Bears: Eli Lilly, Ford, GameStop, Intel, McDonald's And More
How New York, Texas And Ontario Could Increase Online Sports Betting Market By $3B
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Analyst Color Long Ideas Upgrades Price Target Sports Top Stories Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NXPIWells FargoMaintains200.0
ANTMCowen & Co.Maintains360.0
BOOTWells FargoMaintains68.0
CREEDeutsche BankMaintains100.0
FBDeutsche BankMaintains350.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com