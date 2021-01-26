Market Overview

Why This Dollar General Analyst Is Turning Bullish
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2021 2:56pm   Comments
Why This Dollar General Analyst Is Turning Bullish

The bullish case for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) is based on a combination of management's ability to execute on several strategic initiatives and the stock's reasonable valuation, according to Loop Capital Markets.

The Dollar General Analyst: Anthony Chukumba upgraded Dollar General from Hold to Buy with a price target lifted from $220 to $260.

The Dollar General Thesis: Dollar General is in the "early innings" of multiple strategic initiatives that will be counted on to drive improved financial performance in 2021 and beyond, Chukumba said in a Tuesday upgrade note.

The initiatives include:

1) Expansion of fresh and frozen goods to the entire chain in 2021. 

2) The non-consumable initiative will increase to more than 5,600 stores by the end of the year. 

3) Expansion of produce from 1,000 stores today to 1,600 in 2021. 

4) Self-checkout options.

Dollar General's stock trades at the lowest P/E to five-year expected EPS growth (PEG) ratio among its large capitalization and general merchandise value retailer peers, the analyst wrote. Specifically, the stock's current 2021 PEG ratio of 1.35 times is a discount to Dollar Tree, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: DLTR) stock at 1.86 times and Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) at 2.19 times.

Despite the valuation gap, Dollar General offers investors the highest projected long-term square footage and earnings growth rates among its peers, he said.

The research firm's $260 price target implies a multiple of 23.5 times on 2021 EPS and this still represents a "healthy discount" to the average valuation of its closest peers.

DG Price Action: Shares of Dollar General were trading near-flat at $206.30 at last check. 

Photo: Dollar General. 

Latest Ratings for DG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2021Loop CapitalUpgradesHoldBuy
Dec 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Dec 2020Raymond JamesMaintainsStrong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for DG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Anthony Chukumba Dollar General Corporation dollar stores Loop Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

