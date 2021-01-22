Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Morgan Stanley Is Downgrading Globalstar After Strong Rally

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 22, 2021 4:07pm   Comments
Share:
Why Morgan Stanley Is Downgrading Globalstar After Strong Rally

Globalstar, Inc’s (NYSE: GSAT) stock has rallied in the recent weeks, rising 266% year-to-date and 297% over the past three months, and valuation looks full, according to Morgan Stanley.

The Globalstar Analyst: Simon Flannery downgraded Globalstar from Equal-weight to Underweight with an unchanged 55-cent price target. 

The Globalstar Thesis: While the bull case seems to be priced into the company’s shares, there is uncertainty around “a spectrum monetization event,” Flannery said in the Friday downgrade note.

Globalstar’s stock has rallied due to several positive developments, including the broader small cap rally, “increased investor interest across the Space ecosystem,” deals inked with Nokia, Port of Seattle and Ceres Tag, as well as an increase in C-Band spectrum auction spending, “highlighting the importance of mid-band spectrum as carriers look to expand 5G offerings,” the analyst said. 

“The implied spectrum valuation now stands at ~$0.60 / MHz-Pop, below C-Band pricing, but well above the recent CBRS auction. … The company also needs to raise approximately $41m of equity by March 31, 2021, which the company expects will come via warrant exercise. At current levels we believe the stock is discounting a bullish view of their spectrum value.” 

GSAT Price Action: Shares of Globalstar lost 16.13% in Friday's session, closing at $1.04. 

Photo courtesy of Globalstar. 

Latest Ratings for GSAT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2021Morgan StanleyDowngradesEqual-WeightUnderweight
Jun 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Apr 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for GSAT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GSAT)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 22, 2021
Why Globalstar Shares Spiked 49% Today
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Jumps Over 2%; Gevo Shares Plunge
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
52 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
36 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Globalstar Morgan StanleyAnalyst Color Penny Stocks Downgrades Price Target Small Cap Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TSLAJP MorganMaintains125.0
INTCTruist SecuritiesMaintains64.0
FBTruist SecuritiesMaintains320.0
GSCitigroupMaintains370.0
AAPLCowen & Co.Maintains153.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com