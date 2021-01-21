Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why This Analyst Is Cautioning Bitcoin Investors To Have A 'Very Strong Stomach'
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 21, 2021 10:57pm   Comments
Share:
Why This Analyst Is Cautioning Bitcoin Investors To Have A 'Very Strong Stomach'

Bitcoin (BTC) shows positive signs in the long-term but investors will need to have a “very strong stomach” to survive through short-term volatility, an analyst is warning.

What Happened: Miller Tabak chief market strategist Matt Maley told CNBC on Thursday that regulatory risks and pullback from the near 200% surge this year mean Bitcoin could see a further drop in the short-term.

“If the government comes along and wants to regulate that more, I think that some of this excess liquidity is going to move away and move to another area,” Maley said on CNBC’s “Trading Nation” show.

That combined with the pullback could cause “a fairly significant drop,” but the analyst still thinks the apex cryptocurrency is “going higher long-term.”

Maley says that $25,000 could be a possible bottom for Bitcoin, which is about 40% lower than the $41,999 all-time high the cryptocurrency hit on Jan. 8.

“You’re going to see those big moves and big declines in bitcoin, so traders are going to have to be very, very nimble, and long-term investors are going to have to have a very strong stomach,” the analyst told CNBC.

Why It Matters: Bitcoin has seen a major correction in the last two weeks after a dizzying rally that started in July last year saw it cross $40,000 from trading below the $10,000 level.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen earlier this week expressed concerns over the use of cryptocurrencies in funding illicit activities, giving investors concerns over potential incoming unfavorable regulations in the U.S. under the administration of President Joe Biden.

Price Action: Bitcoin traded 11.3% lower at $30,712.41 at press time on Thursday.

Read Next: Why This Analyst Can See Ethereum Skyrocketing To $10,500

Latest Ratings for GBTC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2018BuckinghamInitiates Coverage OnSell
Jul 2015WedbushInitiates Coverage onOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for GBTC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GBTC)

ARK Invest Defends Crypto After Yellen's Comments On Its Illicit Activity
Global Markets Rally As Biden Takes Office, Dollar Softens, Bitcoin Falls To $33.2K
Why XRP Is Outperforming Bitcoin Today
These Cryptocurrencies Are Soaring Today Despite Bitcoin Slump
Stock Market Winners, Losers From Biden's Finance Nominations
Global Markets Rejoice Janet Yellen's Call For Stimulus, Dollar Weakens, Bitcoin Back At $35K
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bitcoin CNBC Digital AssetsAnalyst Color Cryptocurrency Markets Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com