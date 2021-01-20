4 Reasons To Like Penn National: Cost Savings, Sports Betting Margins And More
Ahead of the rollout of Barstool Sportsbook in Michigan, this casino gaming stock just got a new bullish initiation.
The Penn National Analyst: Credit Suisse analyst Benjamin Chaiken initiates Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) with an Outperform rating and $128 price target.
The Penn National Takeaways: Chaiken highlights four key reasons for the bullish rating:
- Upside from pandemic-related savings and recent acquisitions as the topline returns.
- Upside to targeted cost savings.
- Better than expected margins in sports betting.
- The company’s potential leadership in iGaming.
“We see meaningful opportunities for cost savings from the Pinnacle Entertainment acquisition,” Chaiken wrote in a note. Penn anticipated $120 million in cost synergies from the acquisition.
Related Link: Barstool Sportsbook Inks Deals With Nickmerc, Logan Paul Ahead Of Michigan Launch
The sports betting and iGaming opportunity is another reason for the bullishness from Chaiken.
“We think Penn/Barstool are uniquely positioned to operate their OSB business at higher margins than other operators than other operators," said Chaiken
Penn has a different cost profile as a casino operator with more than 40 properties and the unique ownership structure of Barstool Sports, Chaiken said. The company also has over 20 million Mychoice loyalty members and a dominant physical casino footprint that could help it be a leader in iGaming.
PENN Price Action: Shares of Penn National Gaming are up 6% to $106.43 at publication time.
Latest Ratings for PENN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Jan 2021
|Credit Suisse
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Jan 2021
|Loop Capital
|Downgrades
|Hold
|Sell
View More Analyst Ratings for PENN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Barstool Sports Barstool Sportsbook Benjamin Chaiken Credit SuisseAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga