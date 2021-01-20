4 Reasons To Like Penn National: Cost Savings, Sports Betting Margins And More

Ahead of the rollout of Barstool Sportsbook in Michigan, this casino gaming stock just got a new bullish initiation.

The Penn National Analyst: Credit Suisse analyst Benjamin Chaiken initiates Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) with an Outperform rating and $128 price target.

The Penn National Takeaways: Chaiken highlights four key reasons for the bullish rating:

Upside from pandemic-related savings and recent acquisitions as the topline returns.

Upside to targeted cost savings.

Better than expected margins in sports betting.

The company’s potential leadership in iGaming.

“We see meaningful opportunities for cost savings from the Pinnacle Entertainment acquisition,” Chaiken wrote in a note. Penn anticipated $120 million in cost synergies from the acquisition.

The sports betting and iGaming opportunity is another reason for the bullishness from Chaiken.

“We think Penn/Barstool are uniquely positioned to operate their OSB business at higher margins than other operators than other operators," said Chaiken

Penn has a different cost profile as a casino operator with more than 40 properties and the unique ownership structure of Barstool Sports, Chaiken said. The company also has over 20 million Mychoice loyalty members and a dominant physical casino footprint that could help it be a leader in iGaming.

PENN Price Action: Shares of Penn National Gaming are up 6% to $106.43 at publication time.