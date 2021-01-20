Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Berenberg Upgrades Boeing On 737 Max Prospects

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2021 12:00pm   Comments
Share:
Berenberg Upgrades Boeing On 737 Max Prospects

The restart of Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) 737 Max deliveries in December 2020 “marks a turning point” toward the company’s financial recovery, according to Berenberg.

The Boeing Analyst: Andrew Gollan upgraded Boeing from Sell to Hold and raised the price target from $150 to $215.

The Boeing Thesis: Although the company has more than $60 billion in gross debt due to the 737 Max crisis and the COVID-19-induced downturn, the stock appears fairly valued, with “sentiment risks balanced between recovery potential and ongoing near-term headwinds and virus uncertainty,” Gollan said in the upgrade note.

The worst seems to be in the rearview mirror for the 737 Max, the analyst said.

“Now that Max deliveries are underway, we do not expect significant new charges. We estimate that c$8bn of cash costs remain outstanding, the majority of which will be paid in 2021. The cash burden then recedes and, helped by rising volumes, Boeing’s cash generation should greatly improve from 2022,” he said.

Despite the Boeing upgrade, Gollan said he prefers Airbus “based on its overall quality and underlying growth potential.”

BA Price Action: Shares of Boeing were up 0.58% at $211.93 at last check Wednesday. 

Photo courtesy of Boeing. 

Latest Ratings for BA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2021BerenbergUpgradesSellHold
Jan 2021BernsteinDowngradesMarket PerformUnderperform
Dec 2020RedburnDowngradesNeutralSell

View More Analyst Ratings for BA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BA)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 20, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Morgan Stanley Impresses With Earnings, Buttressed By Robust Investment Banking
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up; Biden's Inauguration In Focus
Cramer Shares His Thoughts On American Airlines, American Tower And More
Return On Capital Employed Overview: Boeing
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Airbus Andrew GollanAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Travel Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CTSHWilliam BlairUpgrades
XELMorgan StanleyMaintains60.0
WYNNMorgan StanleyMaintains129.0
WMorgan StanleyMaintains270.0
VRTSMorgan StanleyMaintains256.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com