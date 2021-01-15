Apple Could Bring Radical Changes To MacBook Pro 2021: What We Know

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is planning a major design upgrade to its MacBook Pro range of notebooks for the first time since the 2016 lineup, according to TF International Securities analyst Ming-chi Kuo.

What Happened: Kuo said that the Touch Bar will be replaced by physical function keys in the new version of the computer and the MagSafe charger will mark its return, 9to5Mac reported Thursday.

Other rollbacks by the Tim Cook-led company include the addition of more built-in IO ports, which would eliminate the need to purchase dongles, as per Kuo.

The tech giant is also planning on updating the displays of the notebooks with brighter higher-contrast panels, Bloomberg reported.

The new Pro series computers will come equipped with Apple’s ARM chips instead of the ones made by Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC).

The laptop’s chassis would have squared-off sides in both the top and bottom halves, according to the analyst.

The new model is expected in both 14 and 16-inch sizes and will utilize a similar heat pipe system as the current generation 16-inch model, allowing for better performance due to more thermal headroom, Kuo said, as reported by the Verge.

Kuo revealed that the design upgrade is scheduled for the third quarter of 2021.

Why It Matters: In November, the Cupertino, California-based tech giant launched the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 chip at its “One More Thing” live event.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro retains the Touch Bar and comes with an identical hardware design to the previous range.

Price Action: Apple shares closed nearly 1.5% lower at $128.91 on Thursday and fell 0.22% in the after-hours session.

