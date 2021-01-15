Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Could Bring Radical Changes To MacBook Pro 2021: What We Know
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 15, 2021 5:31am   Comments
Share:
Apple Could Bring Radical Changes To MacBook Pro 2021: What We Know

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is planning a major design upgrade to its MacBook Pro range of notebooks for the first time since the 2016 lineup, according to TF International Securities analyst Ming-chi Kuo.

What Happened:  Kuo said that the Touch Bar will be replaced by physical function keys in the new version of the computer and the MagSafe charger will mark its return, 9to5Mac reported Thursday.

Other rollbacks by the Tim Cook-led company include the addition of more built-in IO ports, which would eliminate the need to purchase dongles, as per Kuo.

The tech giant is also planning on updating the displays of the notebooks with brighter higher-contrast panels, Bloomberg reported.

The new Pro series computers will come equipped with Apple’s ARM chips instead of the ones made by Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC).

The laptop’s chassis would have squared-off sides in both the top and bottom halves, according to the analyst. 

The new model is expected in both 14 and 16-inch sizes and will utilize a similar heat pipe system as the current generation 16-inch model, allowing for better performance due to more thermal headroom, Kuo said, as reported by the Verge. 

Kuo revealed that the design upgrade is scheduled for the third quarter of 2021.

Why It Matters: In November, the Cupertino, California-based tech giant launched the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 chip at its “One More Thing” live event.

See Also: Apple Highlights New M1 Chip, Shift Away From Intel At 'One More Thing' Event

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro retains the Touch Bar and comes with an identical hardware design to the previous range.

Price Action: Apple shares closed nearly 1.5% lower at $128.91 on Thursday and fell 0.22% in the after-hours session. 
Related Link: Apple Succeeds In 'Getting Us To Talk About The Mac After Years Of Obscurity'

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2021BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight
Jan 2021Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy
Jan 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Microsoft, Salesforce, Oracle Join Hands To Develop COVID-19 Vaccine Passports
Apple To Bring Music, Podcast To Microsoft Store In 2021: Report
Trump Administration Adds Xiaomi, Cnoonc To List Of Blacklisted Chinese Firms In Last Days of Office
Why BlackBerry Stock Spiked 37% Today
Study: Investors Say Tesla, Apple And Microsoft Were 2020's Top Stocks
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: laptops MacBook MagSafeAnalyst Color News Analyst Ratings Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ABSTNeedhamMaintains18.0
ABNBTruist SecuritiesInitiates Coverage On154.0
ACCDSVB LeerinkMaintains56.0
CSTLSVB LeerinkMaintains80.0
TSLAWedbushMaintains950.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com