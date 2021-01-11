Market Overview

Baird Upgrades Walgreens Boots, Expects Turnaround Of 'Train Wreck' Performance
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2021 11:21am   Comments
Shares of pharmacy retailer Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) ended 2020 lower by nearly 30%, but Baird sees several catalysts for the company that it said should put an end to years of "train wreck" performance.

The Walgreens Analyst: Eric Coldwell upgraded Walgreens from Neutral to Outperform with a price target lifted from $41 to $55.

The Walgreens Thesis: Walgreens reported Thursday with first-quarter 2021 results that "weren't good" but still "much better" than expected, Coldwell said in a Monday upgrade note.

The retailer's second-quarter outlook could have been worse, and growth should "accelerate handsomely" in the May quarter as COVID-19-related comp headwinds improve, the analyst said. 

The bullish case for Walgreens is also based on Thursday's announcement that the company will divest its pharmaceutical wholesale business to AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE: ABC), he said.

This will generate $6 billion in net cash that Walgreens can redeploy on its business along with accelerating the pace of investments and turnaround initiatives, Coldwell said, adding that the agreement will also help synergize the ongoing partnership with Amerisource.

Walgreens "gets little credit" for its portfolio of investments in public and private companies, the analyst said.

Some of these include a $1-billion stake in VillageMD, a $416-million investment in GuoDa in 2018 that likely more than doubled and Option Care, which he said could also be worth $1 billion.

"We are not capable of assessing precisely how much is currently captured in WBA's enterprise value, but logic would dictate that the Street may still be undervaluing the positions."

Finally, Walgreens stock is trading at just nine times P/E, while its P/E on a next-12-months basis represents a 60% discount to the S&P 500 index versus a long-term average multiple discount in the mid-single digits, according to Baird. 

WBA Price Action: Shares of Walgreens were trading higher by 3.27% at $46.69 at last check Monday. 

Latest Ratings for WBA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral
Jan 2021BairdUpgradesNeutralOutperform
Sep 2020MizuhoMaintainsNeutral

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
JUSHFCanaccord GenuityInitiates Coverage On7.5
MARKRoth CapitalMaintains5.3
VRTSMorgan StanleyMaintains250.0
VCTRMorgan StanleyMaintains21.0
UBERMorgan StanleyMaintains68.0
