8 Stocks To Watch At CES 2021

For over 50 years, attendees of the Consumers Electronics Show have received sneak peeks at some of the latest and greatest new gadgets in the technology sector. Now known as CES, this year’s event will take place completely virtually.

Here is a look at some of the public companies taking place in CES 2021.

GM: Last week, General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) unveiled a new logo to show its focus on electric vehicles going forward. The revamped logo coincides with the company’s appearance at CES and also the re-launch of the company’s website on Jan. 11.

CEO Mary Barra will give a keynote speech at CES 2021 on the company’s transformational strategy. The panel will cover how GM is laying the foundation for an all-electric future.

Microsoft: One of the companies getting major attention at CES 2021 will be Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT). The technology giant will help power the virtual event with its Teams, Azure and Power platforms.

Microsoft President Brad Smith will also give a keynote speech at the event. The company is a featured panelist presenter on diagnostic testing in the COVID-19 era.

John Deere: Farming giant Deere & Co (NYSE: DE) will be on display at CES 2021. The company is the winner of an Innovation Award for its X-Series Combine.

Deere will lead a panel about feeding the world with precision technology. Another panel on the science and technology of farming will also feature Deere.

Verizon: Telecommunications giant Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) is a featured keynote company with CEO Hans Vestberg scheduled to discuss the company’s role in the 5G rollout and growth.

Verizon is also part of a panel on consumer engagement. A panel on connected cities will feature Verizon and Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI).

The inclusion of 5G at CES is one of the key areas focused on by Daniel Ives of Wedbush.

“We see the early stages of 5G as a primary contributor to ongoing semi strength through these transitions that are likely only the first wave of change tied to this enabling technology with CES likely to offer some view of a future enabled by 5G,” Ives wrote in a note.

IBM: International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is a 2021 CES award winner for The Mayflower Autonomous Ship & The AI Captain.

The company will be part of an artificial intelligence panel presentation on Tuesday. IBM will also be part of a panel on accelerating discovery to solve big challenges using computers augmented by artificial intelligence and quantum computer.

AMD: Dr. Lisa Su, the CEO of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), will give a keynote speech at CES 2021. The speech will cover how AMD is setting up for the future in education, research, entertainment and gaming.

Ives points to AMD as a company to watch at CES 2021: "Particular catalysts of note could be AMD’s update as its execution around new Zen 3 products again contrasts with Intel’s struggles."

Luminar and Velodyne: Two former SPACs in the Lidar market will both be present at the 2021 CES. Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) is listed among the presenters, while Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR) will be part of a fireside chat with CEO Dr. Anand Gopalan and CFO Drew Hamer according to a press release from the company.

On the CES 2021 anchor desk set with iJustine and Rich DeMuro.