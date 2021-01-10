Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sports Betting Could Grow 70% In 2021, Casino Recovery Coming: BofA Analyst
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 10, 2021 12:43pm   Comments
Share:
Sports Betting Could Grow 70% In 2021, Casino Recovery Coming: BofA Analyst

Casino, gaming and sports betting stocks had a wild ride in 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of major sports seasons and events. Bank of America analyst Shaun Kelley shared his thoughts on the overall sector with a 2021 outlook called, “From shorts to sports.”

Sports Betting: The key story for sports betting in 2021 could be the additional states that have approved sports betting, adding to the addressable market.

“Sports betting/iGaming could grow +70% in 2021,” said Kelley.

The sports calendar could be a major concern again in 2021. The shifting of sports events into the second half of the year 2020 could create some difficult comps in mature markets like New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Indiana.

States like Michigan and Virginia are expected to launch sports betting in early 2021. States like New York, Ohio, Massachusetts, Maine, Georgia and Connecticut are also ones to watch for possible legalization.

By the end of 2021, Kelley forecasts 27 states will have legal sports betting, representing 49% of the U.S. population. The years 2021 and 2022 could add a combined 24% of the U.S. adult population into the sports betting market versus 10% added in 2018 and 23% added in 2019 and 2020.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) was one of the top performing sports betting stocks in 2020. The company is rated neutral by Kelley due to the cost structure and high marketing spending.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN) was initiated with a buy rating by Kelley. The analyst highlights the strong Kentucky Derby brand, accelerating growth profile and the online growth platform of TwinSpires.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) has a price target of $104 from Kelley.

Related Link: 7 Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Michigan’s Online Sports Betting Legislation

Casinos/Gaming: The casino sector could be the tale of two halves as Kelley predicts a recovery of the sector with the second half of the year recovering more rapidly. Widespread vaccine distribution could be a catalyst to bring back convention business in the second half of the year.

In Las Vegas, RevPar is estimated to rise 25% to 30% year-over-year, according to Kelley. The estimate calls for RevPar to be 5% to 10% below 2019 revenue. Comparables should be easy to beat in 2021 due to pent-up demand, Kelley said.

Kelley remains neutral on Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) but raised the price target from $65 to $75, citing a faster than expected recovery.

Macau: One of the hardest to predict markets in gaming is Macau, Kelley said. The region has massive potential and massive uncertainty.

Kelley raised price targets on two related Macau names. Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ: WYNN) got the biggest price target upgrade, going from $95 to $122. The target on Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) rose to $65 from $61.

Photo by Joe Calomeni from Pexels.

Latest Ratings for DKNG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2020JP MorganInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Nov 2020UBSInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Nov 2020Piper SandlerInitiates Coverage OnOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for DKNG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DKNG)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Cramer Advises Viewers On Autodesk, Inseego And More
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: DraftKings
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Why DraftKings's Stock is Trading Higher Today
Looking Into DraftKings's Return On Capital Employed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bank of AmericaAnalyst Color News Price Target Sports Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
FSLRCitigroupInitiates Coverage On106.0
AEMDMaxim GroupInitiates Coverage On6.0
AVYACraig-HallumInitiates Coverage On26.0
AVAB of A SecuritiesDowngrades37.0
HELEB of A SecuritiesDowngrades235.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com