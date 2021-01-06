Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Key Economic Projections For 2021
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 06, 2021 6:32pm   Comments
Share:
6 Key Economic Projections For 2021

This time last year, no economist in the world was projecting an economic shutdown, a global pandemic and the complete disruption of global commerce. But with vaccines already being distributed worldwide, investors are hoping 2021 will be a much less bumpy ride.

If the recovery stays on track, conditions in 2021 could be very favorable for stock prices. Bank of America recently compiled a list of six economic projections for investors to watch for in 2021.

  1. 4.5% U.S. GDP growth. The U.S. economy contracted by 3.5% in 2020 thanks to the pandemic. However, it was already bouncing back in the second half of 2020, and economists expect that recovery to continue throughout 2021.
  2. 5.4% global economic growth. The global economy shrank by 3.7% in 2020. But economists are expecting an even stronger economic recovery outside the U.S. in 2021.
  3. 1.9% U.S. inflation. The unprecedented federal government stimulus measures in 2020 have many investors concerned about a spike in inflation levels. However, economists are anticipating just 1.9% inflation in 2021, still slightly below the Federal Reserve’s target rate of 2%.
  4. 4% rise in U.S. home prices. The housing market boomed in 2020 thanks to plummeting mortgage rates. Bank of America is expecting housing prices to increase another 4% in 2021 after gaining an estimated 5.9% in 2020.
  5. 5.1% U.S. unemployment rate. U.S. unemployment peaked at 14.7% in April 2020 but had fallen to just 6.7% as of November. Economists are expecting it to continue to fall in 2021 as the economy recovers.
  6. 3,800 price target for the S&P 500. The S&P 500 has a surprisingly good year in 2020 despite all the pandemic turmoil. After a huge rally off the March 2020 lows, Bank of America is projecting only about 0.8% additional upside for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) in 2021.

Related Link: What A Democratic Victory In Georgia's Runoff Election Means For The Stock Market

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

Washington DC Descends Into Anarchy As Trump Supporters Storm US Capitol, Delay Electoral College Vote Count
Gun, Security Stocks Surge As Protestors Storm US Capitol
This Day In Market History: Granville Warns Investors To 'Sell Everything!'
What A Democratic Victory In Georgia's Runoff Election Means For The Stock Market
WHO Criticizes China For Hindering COVID-19 Origin Investigation: WSJ
Global Markets Slip As Democrats Lead Georgina Senate Runoff
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bank of AmericaAnalyst Color Top Stories Economics Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
GLWUBSInitiates Coverage On43.0
KDNYWedbushInitiates Coverage On28.0
BEPCWells FargoDowngrades48.0
BEPWells FargoDowngrades41.0
BIPCWells FargoDowngrades72.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com