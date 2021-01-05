Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why This Raymond James Analyst Sees Upside To $110
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2021 5:30pm   Comments
Share:
Why This Raymond James Analyst Sees Upside To $110

The bearish case for financial services firm Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) has come to an end, and the stock's risk to reward profile is "skewing increasingly more positive," according to Goldman Sachs analysts.

The Raymond James Analyst: Alexander Blostein upgraded Raymond James from Sell to Buy with a price target lifted from $82 to $110.

The Raymond James Thesis: Raymond James boast three catalysts that will help lift the stock higher by around 15%, Blostein wrote in the upgrade note. They are: 

1). Headwinds stemming from lower interest rates and higher credit costs are "largely in the run-rate."

2). The firm's Wealth Management business has recovered from 2020 lows and has a strong outlook.

3). An improved outlook for the M&A and Advisory business that will help support Capital Markets revenue above 2019 levels.

Related Link: Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 5, 2021

These three catalysts, coupled with Raymond James' expense initiatives, will help keep the company's comp rate below management's 70% target in 2021 and help generate a pre-tax margin of around 15%, the analyst said.

As such, now might be a good time to buy Raymond James' stock after it gained just 6% in 2020 versus two close peers that averaged a 20% gain last year, according to Goldman Sachs. 

Price Action: Shares of Raymond James Financial ended Tuesday's session up 0.39% at $94.40. 

Latest Ratings for RJF

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2021Goldman SachsUpgradesSellBuy
Dec 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Nov 2020CitigroupUpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for RJF
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RJF)

Jim Cramer's Top Investable Themes Of 2021
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 5, 2021
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 17, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Alexander Blostein banks Goldman SachsAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
QCOMCanaccord GenuityMaintains180.0
AAPLCanaccord GenuityMaintains150.0
VTRSArgus ResearchInitiates Coverage On
KCJefferiesInitiates Coverage On55.0
BEKEJefferiesInitiates Coverage On76.7
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com