Goldman Downgrades First Solar To Sell Despite Positive Stance On Industry
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2021 10:45am   Comments
The solar industry has several encouraging catalysts ahead, including attractive financing conditions and renewed policy support. The thesis apparently doesn't apply equally to all companies, however, as Goldman Sachs turned bearish on First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR).

The First Solar Analyst: Brian Lee downgraded First Solar's stock from Buy to Sell with a price target lowered from $101 to $81.

The First Solar Thesis: Despite a bullish stance on the solar industry, First Solar's gross margins and earnings per share are likely to peak by the middle of 2021, Lee wrote in the note. In fact, EPS peaked in 2020 and will decline at a 17% compounded annual growth rate through 2022. Over the same time period, First Solar's peers will benefit from a 20% to 30% earnings growth profile.

Looking forward to 2022, Lee said First Solar's module average selling price (ASP) will "sharply" decline due to the expiration of Section 201. The pace of ASP decline could be worse than currently expected due to the large amount of new module capacity that will come to the market over the next one to two years.

The research firm's revised $81 price target implies around 20% downside and is based on an ex-cash P/E multiple of 22 times which is "fair" given the company's lack of earnings growth.

FSLR Price Action: Shares of First Solar were trading lower by 6.3% Tuesday morning at $94.78

Latest Ratings for FSLR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2021Goldman SachsDowngradesBuySell
Dec 2020Piper SandlerInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Dec 2020BarclaysDowngradesEqual-WeightUnderweight

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Solar Solar PowerAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

