Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why KeyBanc Is Turning Bullish On Continental Resources

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2020 2:21pm   Comments
Share:
Why KeyBanc Is Turning Bullish On Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) is well-positioned to benefit from improved leverage next year; has exposure to potentially higher oil prices; and could deliver robust free cash flow, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets.

The Continental Resources Analyst: Leo Mariani upgraded Continental Resources from Sector Weight to Overweight with an unchanged $20 price target. 

The Continental Resources Thesis: The company may receive more than $500 million from the sale of its water infrastructure assets, which it could use to pay down “a nice chunk of its debt,” Mariani said in an upgrade note.

“We expect CLR will be able to stem oil production declines in 2021, as we expect it to add Bakken activity in 2021, and we expect CLR to transition its Oklahoma activity from gas producing areas back to oil in 1H21,” the analyst said. 

“Additionally, we expect both CLR's 2021 total production and 2021 oil production to come in 3% above consensus. We also expect CLR's oil production to show modest sequential declines in 1H21, before resuming modest growth in 2H21.”

Benchmark expects Continental Resources to reinstate its dividend in 2021.

CLR Price Action: Shares of Continental Resources were up 1.35% at $16.48 at last check Tuesday. 

Latest Ratings for CLR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2020KeyBancUpgradesSector WeightOverweight
Dec 2020Truist SecuritiesUpgradesHoldBuy
Nov 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CLR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CLR)

Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Continental Resources's Stock Today
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 29, 2020
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise After Hitting Record Highs In Previous Session
77 Biggest Movers From Friday
52 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: KeyBanc Capital Markets Leo MarianiAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SPLKDaiwa CapitalInitiates Coverage On
LNTHCredit SuisseMaintains14.0
CTSHCredit SuisseMaintains91.0
SNAPGoldman SachsMaintains70.0
SGTXMorgan StanleyInitiates Coverage On45.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com