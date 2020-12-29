Porch Group Primed To Take More Consumer Wallet Share, Says Bullish Benchmark
Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRCH) seems poised to capitalize on the rapidly growing home services software market, according to Benchmark.
The Porch Analyst: Daniel Kurnos initiated coverage of Porch with a Buy rating and $24 price target.
The Porch Thesis: Porch.com has a “software plus transaction revenue model in the home services space,” which makes it a B2B2C — business to business to consumer — company, Kurnos said in a Tuesday initiation note.
Porch owns software tools that are used by more than 10,000 companies, the analyst said.
He named the following reasons for being bullish on Porch.com:
- Home service and sale related companies are expected to witness favorable macroenvironment conditions next summer
- The user base is “relatively sticky”
- Porch has already achieved a Net Promoter Score of 73
- The company aims to deploy a consumer app next year and may launch DTC services in the future
- Its hybrid model should increase “consumer wallet share over time, driving significant scale benefits”
- Porch targets several massive markets
- The valuation looks “relatively inexpensive”
PRCH Price Action: Shares of Porch Group were down 1.5% at $14.49 at last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for PRCH
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2020
|Benchmark
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
