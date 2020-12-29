Market Overview

Porch Group Primed To Take More Consumer Wallet Share, Says Bullish Benchmark

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2020 2:02pm   Comments
Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRCH) seems poised to capitalize on the rapidly growing home services software market, according to Benchmark.

The Porch Analyst: Daniel Kurnos initiated coverage of Porch with a Buy rating and $24 price target.

The Porch Thesis: Porch.com has a “software plus transaction revenue model in the home services space,” which makes it a B2B2C — business to business to consumer — company, Kurnos said in a Tuesday initiation note.

Porch owns software tools that are used by more than 10,000 companies, the analyst said. 

He named the following reasons for being bullish on Porch.com:

  • Home service and sale related companies are expected to witness favorable macroenvironment conditions next summer
  • The user base is “relatively sticky”
  • Porch has already achieved a Net Promoter Score of 73
  • The company aims to deploy a consumer app next year and may launch DTC services in the future
  • Its hybrid model should increase “consumer wallet share over time, driving significant scale benefits”
  • Porch targets several massive markets
  • The valuation looks “relatively inexpensive”

PRCH Price Action: Shares of Porch Group were down 1.5% at $14.49 at last check Tuesday. 

Latest Ratings for PRCH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2020BenchmarkInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for PRCH
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Benchmark Daniel Kurnos

